CJ Bailey Discusses Four-Touchdown Performance Against Campbell
RALEIGH — Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey wanted desperately to snap NC State's two-game losing skid. Saturday's matchup against Campbell offered the signal caller a strong opportunity to do so in emphatic fashion. He starred in the Wolfpack's 56-10 rout over the Fighting Camels.
Bailey finished with over 300 passing yards for the third time in 2025 and set a new career-high with four touchdown passes in the game. The sophomore quarterback pushed the ball down the field aggressively, something he wanted to do more after struggling in the Virginia Tech game.
Following the win, Bailey spoke to the media about his own performance, as well as the performance of his teammates in the dominant victory.
Watch Bailey's press conference here
Here is a partial transcript of Bailey's availability:
On the offense finding its stride in this game compared to the struggles in the last two games
- "What I see almost every week at the beginning of the game is 'Want to.' We wanted to be out there. We wanted to play hard. And I saw it standing in front of my guys. We took more shots. We spread the ball around a lot today. But it was just really guys getting together and saying, 'Let's do it.'"
On responding to adversity and being more accurate after his three interceptions against Duke
- "It's been, it's been great to push the ball downfield and be accurate and on time. I want to continue to have that throughout the season. You know, next week is going to be a big weekend. I'm going to have to make a lot of plays with my arm and let guys do their job as well. So we'll be fine.
On finding a rhythm during games
- "It's always like that. Once you get that first completion, it's going to keep adding up. That's just the way I operate. When I get a bunch of completions going, it's going to keep flowing from me throughout the game."
On regaining confidence with a week before a matchup against Notre Dame
- "It's always good when you win games. I expect nothing but to win more games throughout the year. We treat every game the same. You say it's a tougher schedule. I don't think so. I think we're just going to play our game. Be ourselves."
