Where Does NC State Fall In CBS FBS Rankings?
With fall camp underway and the home opener less than three weeks away, preseason rankings continue to pour out for NC State. CBS Sports released its latest preseason FBS rankings for every program.
Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack landed at No. 55 on the list behind several notable rivals and fellow ACC teams.
The ACC on the List
NC State landed 11th out of the ACC schools on the list. The Wolfpack trailed Clemson (No. 4), Miami (No. 10), SMU (No. 17), Louisville (No. 27), Georgia Tech (No. 33), Duke (No. 37), Florida State (No. 41), Syracuse (No. 42), Pitt (No. 44) and UNC just one spot ahead at No. 54.
The rankings projected Virginia, Cal, Boston College, Wake Forest and Stanford to be the bottom feeders of the ACC behind NC State.
Expectations around Raleigh are higher than those of national pundits, and given NC State's history under Doeren, the Wolfpack are more likely to exceed the national standards than fall victim to them. The ranking doesn't have the bottom falling out on Doeren's program in 2025, meaning there's room for optimism heading into the season.
Finishing a spot behind North Carolina and first-year head coach Bill Belichick will likely add more fuel to a rivalry fire already blazing with offseason trash talk.
The CBS poll also provided intriguing insight into how the rest of the nation views the ACC, as the conference lacked a significant presence in the top 25 teams but still has some serious top-end talent in Clemson and Miami.
Comparisons to Other Rankings
The CBS poll fell in line with most analysts' takes and predictions for the Wolfpack's upcoming season.
The ACC preseason media poll voted on at the ACC media days in late July picked NC State to finish 10th in the conference, right around where the CBS poll has them amongst ACC opponents.
A Wolfpack team with a chip on its shoulder could pay off long-term for Doeren and his staff. While rankings like the one from CBS ultimately don't mean anything, bulletin board material can go a long way in college football.
It's clear that among the players, the expectations are much higher than being the 10th or 11th-best team in the ACC. Now, the group just has more people to try to prove wrong in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.