Developments for NC State's Offensive Line
North Carolina State's offensive line will be a huge storyline in 2025, whether its members like that or not. The group's ability to keep CJ Bailey upright will decide if this offense can build upon some promise shown by several players a season ago.
One of the group's members, lineman Teague Andersen, spoke to the media Tuesday and mentioned that the group is coming together in some big ways.
"I love the mentality of offensive line," Andersen said. "Just the mentality that we're going to be the first ones blamed and last ones appreciated, that's what we live by."
Staying out of the spotlight might not seem like a good goal, but for offensive line coach Garrett Tujague's group, it's become a mission. It's a unique approach to playing offensive line, but it makes sense in many ways.
"As long as I do my job, I'm happy," Andersen said.
Andersen, a transfer from Utah State, repeatedly claimed how much he loves this new group. The chemistry of any offensive line is obviously paramount to the success of an offense over the course of a season, so developments on that front mark a major victory for Tujague and head coach Dave Doeren's football culture.
"I feel like it's more about family and it's more about being together, being selfless," Andersen said.
An improvement to the culture became a major point of emphasis for Doeren throughout the offseason, so an endorsement from someone new like Andersen likely means things are changing for the better.
The transfer's ability to enter the fold and work seamlessly with redshirt junior tackle Jacarrius Peak, the team's star offensive lineman, should pay dividends during the season.
"I feel like I learned a lot from him," Andersen said. "I feel like we complement each other a lot because we're very different players ... different skillsets. He's really, really fast and quick guy ... Just learning sets from him, learning different techniques from him has been a blessing."
At Utah State, Andersen was dependable. As a redshirt sophomore, he played in every one of the team's games and played a career-high 92 snaps against UNLV. He started seven games as a freshman as well.
Peak and Andersen will join players like center Jalen Grant, a fellow transfer, in trying to keep Bailey upright. The group will look to punch holes for Doak Walker Watch List running back Hollywood Smothers, another member of the Wolfpack looking to break out in a big way in 2025.
