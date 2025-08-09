Interesting Dynamic Forming In NC State Tight End Room
In an offense that includes a player like star tight end Justin Joly, you need players around him to complement him on the field. For NC State, that includes putting other tight ends with different skill sets around the potential Mackey Award winner.
One such player the Wolfpack staff added in the offseason was senior tight end Cody Hardy, who came over from Elon, an FCS program. Hardy, a North Carolina local, instantly added an element missing from Joly's game: strong blocking.
What Hardy Brings to the Team
At Elon, Hardy never filled up the stat sheet like a traditional pass catcher, instead carving out a role doing the little things like blocking.
"I feel like I just bring a physical mindset," Hardy said. "Just walking out there on the field and being like 'ain't nobody going to beat me.' I'm just trying to spread that mindset within the team."
The veteran wants his teammates to share the sentiment that they're the 'biggest and baddest' people on the field. At 6-foot-4, 267 pounds, Hardy certainly fits the mold for being one of the biggest players on the field.
Working with Joly
Hardy arrived on campus in the spring, but he wasn't all that familiar with his soon-to-be teammate, Joly. He learned a lot about Joly quickly.
"I didn't really know Justin last year but what I've heard and just like the coaches talking and I guess from the earlier spring, I am super proud," Hardy said about his teammate.
The Elon transfer alluded to the fact Joly worked hard in the offseason to reach another level, a level that's propelled him into the national conversation as one of college football's best tight ends.
"He's gotten a heck of a lot bigger, stronger, better within the run game, which is really good," Hardy said.
Joly's strong skills are beginning to rub off on Hardy as well, according to the Elon transfer.
A common theme amongst the NC State players who spoke to the media in the opening week of fall camp was a discussion of versatility. Going back to ACC media day, the skill came up, specifically by Joly.
“I think versatility is one of the best things you can have on offense because it’s very unpredictable,” Joly said. “You never know if I’m in if it’s a run play or if Cody is in if it’s a run play or pass play. Having that and having all different statures when it comes to tight helps the offense out a lot because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Both Joly and Hardy give new offensive coordinator Kurt Roper options as he tries to get an offense led by sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey going after the offense disappointed in the 2024 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.