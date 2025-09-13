Unsung Position Group Shines Again For NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- In each of the three wins to start the season, North Carolina State improved its scoring output, with the most recent total being 34 in Thursday's victory over Wake Forest. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren stated after the team's opening win that the goal was to score 31 points per game.
The totals in the first two games were 24 and 31, slowly climbing the ladder to where the Wolfpack wants to be consistently.
The sophomore duo of quarterback CJ Bailey and running back Hollywood Smothers made enormous offensive contributions through the first three wins of the season, but one group has really aided Bailey's hot start.
After a strong performance in the opener, the team's wide receiver corps hasn't popped on the stat sheets, but helped Bailey out in some key moments. The group's success hasn't gone unnoticed by Doeren.
A Coach's Support
After the win over Wake Forest, Doeren was asked about the importance of the team's primary weapons in Smothers, Bailey and tight end Justin Joly. The trio thrived throughout the win over the Demon Deacons, but Doeren didn't shower them with all of the praise.
- "There are a lot of weapons over there. Wesley (Grimes), Noah (Rogers), Terrell (Anderson) and Keenan (Jackson) are also weapons, and Teddy (Hoffmann) showed he could make plays in game one," Doeren said.
Rogers led the team with 52 yards on four catches, including some critical receptions for first downs. The improved route running and physicality of Jackson showed up in the Wake Forest game. The sophomore hauled in three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and nearly had another big play on an incredible catch behind a defender's back, but he landed just out of bounds.
Versatility Showing Up
Much of the discussion during the offseason about the wide receivers centered on their tremendous versatility. Every member of the pass-catching corps for the Wolfpack can do different things well, making for an exciting group. All five players can move inside and outside, forcing defenses like Wake Forest's to defend a number of different looks throughout games.
Bailey has shared the wealth throughout the first three weeks. Grimes and Hoffmann were the primary beneficiaries in the opening week of the season. Since then, Anderson and Rogers have taken over a major share of the targets. Of Bailey's 719 passing yards, 570 have been courtesy of catches by the five key receivers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.