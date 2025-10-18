Three Redshirt Freshman Still Making an Impact for NC State
RALEIGH — NC State made it to the first open date of the season with a 4-3 overall record and a 1-2 record in conference play. The Wolfpack lost its most recent game to a ranked Notre Dame team, but earned a much-needed break.
Now just over halfway through the 2025 regular season, NC State has leaned on several redshirt freshman players both willingly and forcefully after several crucial members of the defense were injured throughout the first seven weeks.
Three of these young players turned out to be massive contributors throughout that stretch and could be valuable members of the program beyond 2025.
Running back Duke Scott
While the lead running back duties belong to NC State's star rusher, Hollywood Smothers, his counterpart has been impressive in his first significant game action. Scott entered the season with hopes of being the Wolfpack's change-of-pace back and has fulfilled that duty very well in the first seven outings.
Scott carried the ball 44 times for 211 yards in that stretch and piled into the end zone for three touchdowns. After Smothers exploded for over 100 yards on just four carries against Campbell, Scott took over as the lead back against the FCS foe. He rushed for a season-high 89 yards and scored two of his three touchdowns in that dominant victory.
Safety Ronnie Royal III
To say the start of Royal's real collegiate playing opportunities was an adventurous experience for all involved would be an understatement. The defensive back has been far from perfect in his opportunities in the team's secondary, but he needed to step in as injuries piled up early in the season.
Royal picked off Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford in Week 3, earning him a spot on the Pro Football Focus ACC team of the week. Missed tackles were a major problem for the young safety, but he turned things around in the matchup against Notre Dame. Royal finished with a PFF tackling grade of 85.9, massive improvement from the rest of the season.
Defensive back Asaad Brown Jr.
Brown was another member of the defense thrown into the fire because of injuries in the secondary. The defensive back played snaps at both nickel and safety. He was one of the few members of the Wolfpack defense to tackle well against Virginia Tech in that loss.
His signature moment came in the first half against Notre Dame, however. Brown picked off freshman quarterback CJ Carr in the end zone to help the Wolfpack keep the game knotted at seven apiece. Brown will continue to be a valuable contributor as the season moves on.
