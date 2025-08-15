BREAKING: NC State Football Debuts New 2025 Look
NC State football will have a fresh new look to go alongside its traditional set of uniforms. The program announced it will debut the "City of Oaks" uniform in the 2025 season, honoring the team's hometown.
The team revealed the new look early Friday morning with less than two weeks until the Wolfpack's season opener against in-state rival East Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Watch the City of Oaks Uniform Reveal Here
The Wolfpack will wear the City of Oaks uniforms against the Pirates on Aug. 28 in the season opener. The video was released at 9:19 A.M. in honor of the city of Raleigh's area code.
The Details
Along with the video, NC State added a release that goes in-depth on the details and specific aspects of the City of Oaks uniforms.
The script lettering on the helmet and the jersey is a nod to "an old neon sign found downtown, welcoming all to Raleigh. NC State and our hometown have grown together since 1887."
The lettering is a change to the traditional Wolfpack logo, which is found on most of the program's other uniforms, and helmets in particular.
Around the script on the chest plate, there are a pair of acorns on either side.
"An iconic symbol of the City of Oaks, the acorn is featured on the front of the jersey and the helmet. Every New Year's Eve, downtown Raleigh is packed with revelers to watch the acorn drop," the release said.
The jersey also includes a sequence aspect on the shoulders meant to simulate the look of an acorn's cap. The program explained that acorns include the Fibonacci sequence, an important mathematical concept. The combination of the sequence and the acorn is meant to represent the prowess of the university as well as the City.
"The subtle pattern in the jersey represents that all of those things can be found in abundance right here in our hometown," the release said.
Fans have discussed the return of striped helmets across social media and the City of Oaks uniform clearly marked a potential return for stripes on all of the Wolfpack helmets could be in the cards.
The uniform reveal is just another reminder that college football season is right around the corner.
