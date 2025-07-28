Talking NC State's Outstanding SafetyClass Thus Far
It is now time to discuss a popular topic when it comes to North Carolina State Wolfpack recruiting as they have landed many different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class at a plethora of different positions, but have found some success in other positions more than some of the others.
For instance, they have landed a quarterback, which helped them not have to worry about landing a quarterback later in the class as two sports star and current quarterback commit from inside the state of North Carolina, Jacob Smith, has already announced his verbal pledge to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
While the quarterback position is very important and luckily, they have landed a guy at the position. This isn’t the position of discussion for today’s article. Instead, it is time to discuss a position on the defensive side where the Wolfpack has done a great job when it comes to recruiting inside the 2026 class.
They have landed many different commitments, including four of their top commitments at this position. If you guessed safety, then you were spot on when guessing the position that we were discussing. Their top target and top commit in the class who committed inside the month of July has already been rated as the highest rated prospect in the class for the North Carolina State Wolfpack at this time as he jumps in front of three other commits who follow behind him at two, three, and four in the recruiting class when it comes to rankings (247Sports).
That player being D’Various Surratt. Surratt is the highest rated commit inside the state of North Carolina and in total when it comes to their recruiting board in the 2026 recruiting class as he joins the team from Crest High School and he committed on July 1st.
He has been followed by Milford Mill Academy, High School safety Koby Sarkodie. Sarkodie is the second highest rated player in the class and brings a significant frame of 6 foot three to the table as he committed far before Surratt did. So Cody committed back in the month of February and has been one of the longest-lasting commitments for the Wolfpack at this time.
Both of those players are followed by Markel Aguirre from the state of Georgia. He is the third highest rated player in the class and remains to be one of the top targets for many different schools, despite committing to the Wolfpack back on June 7th.
He held offers for many different schools, but yet the Wolfpack was likely the best choice for him as he made his decision and will likely not back off of it. The final player to discuss is Tristen Hill from Peachtree Ridge. He has fellow Georgia safety, and is one of the top safeties in the country as he follows behind Aguirre and is the fourth highest ready to commit in the class for the Pack.
They are done at the position likely in the class which is a good thing because they’ve already landed for which is far more than the average.