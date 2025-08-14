NC State's 2025 Rematches No. 1: Wake Forest
In 2024, North Carolina State Wolfpack football finished with a 6-7 record and failed to meet many of the expectations set for the program ahead of the season.
The team will have a chance to play five of the same opponents it faced in 2024 once again in the 2025 season. To prepare for the upcoming games, looking back at the matchups from a year ago can help identify what went wrong, what could change, and how NC State plans on changing it if things did go wrong.
The first rematch the Wolfpack will have in 2025 is a matchup with Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.
The 2024 Game
When the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack got together in 2024, it was a war between the two teams. Many fans will remember the game for an unfortunate reason. Veteran quarterback Grayson McCall absorbed a massive hit, which ultimately ended his collegiate career and tenure with NC State.
Enter CJ Bailey, then a true freshman quarterback thrown into the fray against an in-state conference opponent. He had already played in a few of the games prior, but the job was his now.
It was a back-and-forth battle, with NC State leading by 10 in the fourth quarter, looking like it was on its way to a victory. Wake Forest didn't go away, however, storming back to score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack had one last shot at a win, but Bailey showed some of his freshman warts with a game-ending interception with 56 seconds left. The Demon Deacons held on for the 34-30 victory.
Outside of the last-minute pick, Bailey performed admirably and showcased his talents as a passer. He threw the ball 42 times, completing 28 passes for 272 yards. He added a pair of touchdown passes, one going to star tight end Justin Joly.
What's Changed?
Both teams made significant offseason decisions regarding their respective coaching staffs. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson opted to step down from his position and work in an advisory role after his 11th season in charge. Former Washington State coach Jake Dickert took over the program.
NC State made moves at both coordinator positions, as defensive coordinator Tony Gibson departed for a head coaching gig at Marshall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae was fired. DJ Eliot took over the role with the defense as an outside hire. For continuity's sake, the program promoted quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper to offensive coordinator to help with Bailey's development.
With all of the turnover, Wake Forest was picked to finish 16th in the ACC in 2025, while NC State was picked at 10th in the ACC media poll. The pair will face off with the Wolfpack looking for revenge on Sep. 11 in Winston-Salem.
