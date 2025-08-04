Justin Joly's Path To Raleigh
As the season rapidly approaches, it's time to look back at the journeys of many of the key players for North Carolina State football. Star tight end Justin Joly is entering his senior season and second year with the Wolfpack.
To put Joly's rise to stardom into perspective, it's helpful to go back to the tight end's roots and origins as a player.
High School Career
Prior to breaking out in college, Joly began his football-playing career back home in Brewster, New York. He attended Iona Prep High School in New Rochelle, a school more well-known for producing elite basketball talents rather than football prospects. Some of those basketball talents include Ty Jerome and Matt Ryan, both NBA players.
Joly, however, was a star on the gridiron Iona Prep Gaels. He played three seasons with the varsity team, ultimately finding his stride in his senior season when he helped the Gaels achieve an 11-1 overall record and undefeated 7-0 conference record.
He finished his high school career with 123 catches for 1,827 yards and 22 total touchdowns. He ended up committing to UConn and began his college career in Storrs back in 2022.
UConn
Joly joined the Huskies as a two-star prospect per 247Sports, yet he still got some playing time as a young freshman in Storrs. He caught 18 passes and scored a pair of touchdowns, signaling great potential and the start of a promising collegiate career.
He leveled up significantly between his freshman and sophomore seasons and broke out as a sophomore on a weak UConn team.
In 2023, Joly totaled 578 yards and averaged over 10 yards per catch. He hauled in just two touchdowns, but that was more the fault of a dismal offense for a Husky team that finished 3-9.
Following the 2023 season, Joly entered the transfer portal with a four-star transfer rating and eventually landed in Raleigh with Dave Doeren and NC State.
Welcome to the Pack
Joly's year-to-year improvement was not a fluke in the eyes of the NC State staff and head coach Dave Doeren. They added Joly to the roster before the 2024 season as a junior.
The tight end thrived, despite a down year offensively for the Wolfpack. He worked quickly to establish a rapport with young quarterback CJ Bailey.
Now, the duo returns for another season in Raleigh looking to prove they can be among the most elite quarterback-receiver tandems in college football.
