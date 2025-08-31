How Caden Fordham Felt About His Return for NC State
RALEIGH -- NC State returned to the field Thursday night with a familiar face back in the mix to lead the defense. Graduate weak-side linebacker Caden Fordham came back to the starting lineup after he suffered a knee injury during the 2024 season that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
Fordham earned the No. 1 jersey during the offseason for his leadership and displayed his development in a big way in the opener. He finished leading the team with 11 tackles and disrupted the East Carolina offense throughout NC State's 24-17 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The linebacker spoke about his performance after the game.
Watch the full NC State postgame Press Conference here
Fordham's portion begins at 34:17 mark.
What did Fordham say?
On playing with impact transfers Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh for the first time and how much easier his job is because of their pass rush ability
- Fordham: "It’s awesome having guys like that come in and play like that in their first game here at NC State. It’s awesome to see people, your teammates out there fighting like dogs every play, going out there making plays. I love having them on my side."
- "It makes it a ton easier, especially in coverage, getting pressure on them like that, making them make quick decisions. Even in the run game, having those guys in the backfield as much as they were, I mean, you can’t ask for anything more out of your D-line."
On wearing No. 1 for the first time in a game
- Fordham: "It is just a number, but here at NC State, it’s a number that comes with a lot of respect and responsibility. Having Coach Doeren give me the opportunity to wear that number, I don’t take it lightly at all. I do think it pushes me every day, knowing that I’ve got to be on my p’s and q’s when I come in this building every day, giving it my all for my teammates."
On working with first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot for the first time
- Fordham: "The preparation was amazing. I’m kind of learning new things. He’s been in the NFL before. He kind of has different knowledge of the defensive scenarios, situations and play calls. It’s so cool to see how an actual D-Coordinator thinks about things and goes about his practice and preparation. It’s so cool to continue to learn from him, and he does a great job."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.