Three Keys To NC State's Week 1 Win
RALEIGH -- The events that led to sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey taking a knee to run the clock out for NC State were a rollercoaster of sorts. The Wolfpack secured a victory in the season opener over East Carolina by a score of 24-17.
Head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack likely sought to make a stronger statement in the game, especially following the loss to ECU in the 2024 Military Bowl; however, a win to start the season was all that mattered.
The Wolfpack excelled in three key areas, which allowed them to ultimately walk off the field at Carter-Finley Stadium with a win.
Stopping the Run
If there were ever a word to describe the NC State run defense in 2024, it would be pitiful. Doeren and first-year defensive coordinator made improving the front seven of the defense a major point of emphasis throughout the offseason.
The investments paid off in a big way, with the transfer additions of defensive end Sabastian Harsh and hybrid linebacker Cian Slone making impact plays throughout the entire game. The Wolfpack held ECU to just 30 rushing yards on 29 attempts.
"There’s no way I wasn’t going to go out there and play as hard as I can. ECU ... They’re a very respectable team. They were playing with that tempo offense. They were definitely keeping us on our toes," Slone said.
The return of graduate senior linebacker Caden Fordham boosted the defense's ability to stuff the run greatly. The Wolfpack captain tallied 11 tackles, two of which were for loss, and sacked ECU quarterback Katin Houser once. The Pirates were never able to establish a consistent ground attack because of the tackling ability of the NC State front-line defense.
Star nose tackle Brandon Cleveland even sat out the first half because of a suspension stemming from the brawl in the Military Bowl, yet the defense was stout against the run in his absence.
Explosive Plays
When Doeren promoted Kurt Roper to offensive coordinator, the expectation was that the offense would be more explosive than it was in 2024. Given the talent on the roster at the skill positions and CJ Bailey back at quarterback, it seemed like a reasonable requirement. Roper wasted no time trying to generate big plays.
The Wolfpack finished the game with 12 plays of 15-plus yards, with six big passes and six big rushes. The offense was at its best when Bailey pushed the ball downfield. The highlight of the game came in the second quarter when the quarterback fired a pass deep over the middle of the defense to wide receiver Wesley Grimes for a 48-yard touchdown.
"He's just very poised. He's got a lot of confidence. He sees the game. It's slowing down for him. He trusts his guys. He has chemistry with his guys," Doeren said about Bailey.
On the six explosive pass plays, the Wolfpack gained 201 yards. While Bailey struggled in some of the intermediate passing situations, his ability to stretch the defense out with his arm helped the Wolfpack get the win.
Fourth Down Magic
The Pirates went down 17-0 in the first half and immediately began to push the tempo. The increase in pace harmed Eliot's defense and the substitution plan, but every time the Pirates crossed the 50, the Wolfpack locked in.
Because of the deficit, ECU head coach Blake Harrell gambled a few times throughout the game on fourth down in an effort to spark his team. Eliot's defense forced three turnovers on downs for the Pirates during the game, including the critical fourth-down stop to effectively end the game. ECU went 1-4 on fourth down conversions overall.
"I mean, stopping them on fourth down three times, goal line stand for sure. Just the poise the guys had as ECU started creeping back in the game. There was no panic. There was nothing, the guys just kept playing and finding a way to win," Doeren said. "There's never a moment in the game where you felt like anybody on the sideline didn't believe that we were going to win the football game."
Defensive back Jamel Johnson stepped up on ECU's final offensive play, tackling Desirrio Riles after he caught a crack screen from quarterback Katin Houser. Johnson brought Riles down for a one down loss and Carter-Finley Stadium breathed a sigh of relief. Well, everybody but Doeren did, apparently.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for more analysis of the Wolfpack's week 1 win over ECU.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.