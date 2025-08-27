Charlton Warren Gives Final Preseason Thoughts
Charlton Warren used to wear Tar Heel blue, but he's become an important figure in the rebuild of NC State's defense under head coach Dave Doeren. Warren was brought in as the team's safeties and nickel coach, as well as a co-defensive coordinator under first-year coordinator DJ Eliot.
The United States Air Force veteran brought an intensity and level of discipline much needed for NC State's secondary. With a relatively new group of players, Warren pushed his unit with highly competitive position battles throughout fall camp.
With the season opener just a few days away, Warren spoke to the media about his excitement for the game and the development of the defensive backfield.
Below is a partial transcript of what Warren had to say Monday.
Warren Quotes
On how it's been to prepare for an opponent rather than a season this week
- Warren: "It's been fun. I think these guys have done a great job in camp of practicing against each other. I think at some point you want to go hit another colored jersey and I think they've prepared the right way and they've practiced the right way. So now, they get the honor to go put it all together and go have a game on Thursday."
On what he expects from the fan base at Carter-Finley Stadium as a member of the NC State coaching staff now
- Warren: "I'm pretty stoked up. This fan base is pretty rabid and I think they really come out and they really support their guys. I'm really excited to see the atmosphere, for college football to be back in the stadium, to have our guys run out of that tunnel and then let all that calm down and go play a great football game.
On what he's seen from edge rusher Cian Slone and the pass rush
- Warren: "Being the secondary coach, the best friend of a secondary coach is pass rush. The one thing I thought (Slone) has done a great job of is just giving energy and effort and showing leadership on the football field. He doesn't take any plays off. I think that's a role model for other guys to learn how to practice and play by and I think that's what he's been infectious with."
On the competition of the safety group
- Warren: "Every place I've ever been and every team I've ever coached, every spot is wide open. You don't get anything because you were there last year. These guys have had to come in and earn it whether they played zero snaps or 400 snaps, it really doesn't matter. Every single year you come into camp, you're earning a job because someone is trying to take your job, which is the competition you're talking about.
- Everything out there has to be earned, no matter how many plays they played the year before or how many plays they made the year before, you have to earn it each and every year and those guys are earning their reps."
