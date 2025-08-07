What Offensive Lineman Teague Andersen Said After Practice
After spending two seasons with Utah State in the Mountain West, offensive lineman Teague Andersen brought his talents to Raleigh and joined the NC State Wolfpack in January.
Andersen fielded questions from the media following Tuesday's fall camp practice.
Watch Andersen's availability below
Here's a partial transcript of what Anderson had to say:
Transcript
Q: What's the transition to NC State been like for the last several months?
Andersen: "It's been a pretty smooth transition. I feel like as a team, they're very welcoming, and it was pretty easy transition from one to the next."
Q: What's your mentality as an offensive tackle and what's it like playing for coach (Garrett Tujague)?
Andersen: "Oh, I love Tujague. He's the reason I'm here today. I love the mentality of the O line. That's why I'm playing with just the mentality of knowing that we're going to be the first ones blamed and the last ones appreciated. That's what we live by."
Q: You may not have known that he was going to end up being your teammate again, but what has it been like to be reunited with (defensive end Cian Sloane)?
Andersen: "Cian is a dog. I love him so much. I'm so glad he's with the program. He's gonna be a really, really good piece for us this year. Just having him again as a teammate has been a blessing."
Q: When skill guys reach marquee numbers like 1000 yards rushing or 3000 yards passing, what does that mean to a lineman, and do you think NC State has the skill players to do that?
Andersen: "Oh yeah, for sure. We have tons of weapons, and I feel like our offense is going to be very explosive this year. I don't know, as an offense lineman, we care about numbers, but at the end of the day, as long as we do our job .... as long as we're not in the spotlight, it's usually a good day."
Q: To block for a guy like (quarterback CJ Bailey), what's that like? What are your impressions of him?
Andersen: "Oh, he's, he's a dog. He's done a really good job stepping into the leadership role ... and like you can just tell he's starting to mature a lot and just be smarter with his decisions and everything."
