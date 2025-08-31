North Carolina State Commit Jacob Smith Survives Thriller
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been one of the most intriguing programs in the nation when it comes to recruiting certain prospects, as they have been able to land multiple prospects, but I haven’t landed as many as they had hoped.
They have a total of 18 guys committed in the 2026 recruiting class, which is far less than what you would have to hope for at this time.
The majority of the top teams in the top rankings have landed more than 25 commitments. However, the average teams are at least sitting around 22 to 23 commitments in the 2026 class.
The Wolfpack is sitting around 18, which is far less than the average in the 2026 recruiting class at this time. The Wolfpack have still been able to learn many different guys from many different states, including the state of North Carolina, which is the same state that the program resides in.
You can expect this from almost every single college team as they are going to recruit heavily inside their own state, as it is very important to be able to build from the inside out, which is exactly what they attempted to do; however, they missed on a lot of different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
This is very intriguing as they have been able to utilize many different situations and scenarios to their favor, as they have been able to go in-house and learn from those who have already committed to the North Carolina State program, but not for football; instead, he was committed to baseball.
The prospect was committed to play both in the field and also as a picture as you can imagine a quarterback plan however following his commitment, he decided he would love to play both sports and he opted to commit to the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the quarterback position, which is a position that he very well could see the field at early in his career.
The player who is set to play both baseball and football for the talented Wolfpack is Jacob Smith, who plays for Reagan and recently played his second high school game, where he walked away with a victory.
North Carolina State Commit Jacob Smith Survives High School Thriller
Reagan defeated Oak Grove in a thriller. The final score was 7-6 in what would be a hard-fought victory. This brings their total to two wins on the season as Smith continues to move forward with a winning record, with hopes of developing into a certified prospect before he enters the Wolfpack program.
