What Does NC State's Offense Need To Work On?
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The victory over East Carolina on Thursday marked a turning of the page for the North Carolina State football program. The team won a clean game, untainted by any residual hostile energy from the brawl that ended the previous matchup between the two teams.
The 24-17 win wasn't without its warts, however. The defense rose up when it needed to. It was put into adverse situations by an offense that showed how explosive it could be, but also how inefficient things could get.
The Wolfpack left points on the board in the opener and will likely use the next week to address some of the issues on that side of the football.
Consistency in the Run Game
Three players ran the ball for the Wolfpack during the game. The team finished with 105 yards on 36 carries. Running backs Hollywood Smothers and Duke Scott carried the ball 22 and four times, while quarterback CJ Bailey carried it seven times for 21 yards.
Smothers was expected to be a major focal point in the Wolfpack's scheme in the 2025 season. He averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, but did showcase some impressive elusiveness, breaking tackles better than anyone on the field. One of Smothers' best runs of the night was taken away by a penalty.
As a team, the Wolfpack averaged 2.9 yards per carry. The team failed to establish a consistent run game against a defense far inferior in comparison to what it will face down the line. While big plays are likely to come from Smothers every game, the Wolfpack can't consistently count on those runs to happen.
Some of Bailey's designed runs required more ability to read the defense. He was blown up on a pair of draw plays, which were conservative given the situation in the second half as ECU came back in the game. Finding more efficient ways to get Bailey in space using his legs is imperative.
Keeping Joly Jolly
Star tight end Justin Joly finished the game with five catches for 27 yards. It became apparent that stopping Joly was a focal point in ECU's game plan. The lack of activity from the tight end in week one shouldn't be a long-term concern, but it did look like more of the same for the NC State offense.
Before the season, Joly was named to the Biletnetkoff and John Mackey preseason award watch lists. The tight end was NC State's leading receiver a season ago despite only catching more than four passes one time.
While these two things will improve the offense marginally, there were some other things to clean up. The Wolfpack will work with a long week to prepare for Virginia next Saturday.
