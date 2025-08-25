Key Players Mentioned by Dave Doeren Before NC State Opener
With fall camp finished, the NC State Wolfpack shifted its focus to securing a victory over in-state rival East Carolina in the season opener. Head coach Dave Doeren and the Pack fell to ECU in the 2024 Military Bowl and are looking to exact some vengeance on the Pirates and start the 2025 season on a high note.
Throughout fall camp, Doeren raved about the team's competitive depth and development over the months of training between March and August.
Several players stood out to Doeren and the staff enough that he shared his excitement about their performances with the media. Who were they?
Sean Brown, Linebacker
Brown was voted as one of the team's defensive captains alongside fellow linebacker Caden Fordham. Doeren said Brown had a 'tremendous camp,' showcasing great development in his second year as a full-time linebacker.
The depth of the defense looked to be a strength in Doeren's eyes throughout fall camp, with Brown being a quality leader on that side of the ball.
AJ Richardson, Linebacker
Doeren was also impressed with one of the players likely backing up Brown, or at least rotating on and off the field more than Brown will be. Richardson missed spring camp after transferring from Norfolk State, but quickly made his mark,
"He's a leader. He is a true alpha. A very fun, spirited kid," Doeren said. "He loves everything about being on a team. He's a guy that will say what he needs to say and says it the right way. He has command."
The coach was particularly impressed with Richardson's physicality despite spending the start of his career with an FCS program. The linebacker led the MEAC conference with 100 tackles last season and felt it was time to take his talents to the next level.
Jonathan Paylor, WR/RB
One of the best athletes on the NC State roster, Paylor impressed Doeren and the coaching staff with dynamic speed and flexibility at multiple positions. The head coach even went as far as comparing him to former Wolfpack standout Nyheim Hines.
"Yeah, it's a really similar thing," Doeren said. "It's been a smoother transition, not than Nyheim, but just than I expected. (Paylor's) done a really good job picking things up."
Teague Andersen, Offensive Tackle
While Jacarrius Peak is likely to be the most important member of the offensive line, his replacement at right tackle will have big shoes to fill. Andersen arrived after a solid career in the Mountain West at Utah State. His experience was seen as a major bonus by Doeren and the coaching staff.
"He was consistent, physical, smart, and wants to get better. Learns from reps, very mature," Doeren said about his new lineman.
While Doeren mentioned a number of other players throughout fall camp, spending particularly large amounts of time crediting quarterback CJ Bailey, these four stuck out as potential under-the-radar contributors in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.