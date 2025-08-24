Members of NC State Program Discuss Quarterback's Leadership
With roster turnover at an all-time high in college football, programs forced younger players into leadership roles in the hopes that the early adversity they'd face would make them even stronger later in their careers.
At NC State, head coach Dave Doeren threw true freshman quarterback CJ Bailey into the fire in the 2024 season. Out of that pressure cooker came a stronger player and leader.
Doeren and the team elected Bailey as one of the four team captains for the 2025 season. He instantly became the youngest captain to be selected during Doeren's tenure at NC State.
Bailey's teammates and his coach spent the following days gushing about the development of the quarterback as a leader.
Doeren's Thoughts
The Wolfpack coach expressed confidence in his young quarterback's leadership, particularly after he handled questions following the ugly brawl in the 2024 Military Bowl.
"There's a reason he was voted captain as a sophomore," Doeren said. "How he carries himself, what he stands for, what he speaks about, actions and words, CJ is way more mature than his age. I'm proud of him for standing up and saying what needed to be said as a leader and the guys follow him."
Doeren believes Bailey can be an incredibly valuable leader for the program outside of the coaching staff. Despite his youth, Bailey has the trust of his head coach.
Receivers bonding with their Quarterback
Establishing chemistry with his receivers was one of Bailey's biggest tasks during the offseason. Based on what wide receiver Noah Rogers had to say about his quarterback after he was named a captain, Bailey made sure that happened.
"When I saw that this morning, it really was a heart-warming moment because I've been around him all offseason and he's just been pushing me," Rogers said. "Being around him, him being my quarterback, it grows my confidence ... Learning from him, he's helping me grow as a person."
The leadership traits most important to Rogers became apparent within Bailey over the course of his freshman season and the training camps that followed it.
"His energy. He's just a tall guy that's just always smiling," Rogers said. "When we go out on the field, that's what he wants to see. Good energy. He told me, 'I'd rather have you drop a pass or something than not being urgent or having energy, getting lined up and not knowing the plays.' He just takes pride in his job."
The praise didn't stop with Rogers. Veteran wide receiver Wesley Grimes has seen a lot of quarterback play across his collegiate career at Wake Forest and NC State. He's also incredibly confident in the young Wolfpack signal caller.
"I feel like over the past year, he’s progressed a lot as a leader. He’s gained that voice. He’s got more confidence just to speak up," Grimes said." I think with (Grayson McCall) being here last year, he kind of felt like he should let Grayson just do his thing and lead. Now, he’s kind of taken that initiative … being that leader for the team.
'I would say he helps guys feel more confident, even when we mess up. Today, I dropped a pass and he said, ‘I know you’re going to catch that ball next time.’ Just having our backs and making sure we don’t hang our heads and keep that confidence in ourselves."
Thoughts from Center Jalen Grant
Maybe the second-most important relationship for Bailey outside of the one with his coach is the one with his center. For now, that will be Purdue transfer Jalen Grant. The veteran center showed belief in his new quarterback despite only working with him for a short time.
"He’s a very charismatic guy. He’s a cool guy to be around. Everybody loves him," Grant said. "When he talks, you listen because he’s giving you some game. He’s a young guy, but he has a way about him and how he goes about himself."
Everyone on the line has Bailey's back headed into the 2025 season. If they're able to keep the quarterback upright, the NC State offense could be in for a major turnaround.
