NC State Gains Edge Over Virginia Ahead of Week 2

Virginia announced some key news regarding injured players ahead of its trip to Raleigh.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks among his players during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks among his players during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Both NC State head coach Dave Doeren and Virginia coach Tony Elliott did what they needed to in the opening week of the season. They won their games, albeit in very different manners.

Doeren and the Wolfpack battled it out with in-state rival East Carolina, ultimately hanging on for a 24-17 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium on Thursday. The Cavaliers cruised to a 48-7 win over Coastal Carolina, a program filled with ties to NC State, on Saturday.

While the 'Hoos took care of business with ease, the win didn't come without costs. Elliott provided updates on some critical players who suffered injuries both in fall camp and during the game.

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) prepares to throw the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Update on quarterback Chandler Morris

Elliott announced his quarterback is expected to play against the Wolfpack on Saturday after leaving the team's win over the Chanticleers in the third quarter.

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) prepares to throw the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"My expectation is he will play his tail off," Elliott said when asked about Morris. "We're going to need him. And he was back in practice yesterday and full go. My expectation is that he has a great week of prep and he's ready to go and bring his best game." 

Morris started his Virginia career very strongly before he took a shot at the end of a lengthy run in the third quarter. The signal caller threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another 50 yards on five carries.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks out during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State is prepared for the challenges Morris presents, especially after a strong defensive debut under first-year coordinator DJ Eliot.

"They've had a lot of different quarterbacks. And so, you know, every offense starts and ends with what the QB can do, and the good guy they have right now can do a lot, and so we know that they'll be balanced," Doeren said.

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott celebrates after a touchdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Losing a Linebacker

The 'Hoos will also be missing linebacker Kam Robinson, according to Elliott. The defender suffered an injury during the team's fall camp session that required surgery during the summer.

Elliott announced Tuesday that Robinson should return for Virginia when the Cavaliers play Stanford deeper into the season.

Outside of Robinson, the 'Hoos look to be at full strength ahead of their visit to Raleigh to take on Doeren and the Wolfpack.

