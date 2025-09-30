How This Defensive Area is Holding Back NC State
RALEIGH — NC State's defense allowed 20 or more points in four of its first five games. The most recent loss to Virginia Tech exposed a buildup of several issues, as the unit struggled to contain one of the worst offenses in the ACC heading into the game.
The defense dealt with extreme adversity, as its leader, coordinator DJ Eliot, stepped away from the program temporarily to deal with a family emergency and missed the Virginia Tech game. Even so, a major issue has become a recurring theme in the back-to-back losses for the Wolfpack.
NC State finished the game against the Hokies with 14 missed tackles, an incredibly concerning number. If NC State can't correct that issue, the defense will not be able to contain some of the very potent offenses remaining on the schedule.
The Numbers
In the season opener against East Carolina, the Wolfpack missed just five tackles. The unit limited the Pirate rushing attack effectively throughout the game. In three of the next four games, the Wolfpack missed 11 or more tackles.
The one game in which the Wolfpack missed just seven tackles came against Duke, but one of the whiffs in that matchup cost NC State the game. Running back Anderson Castle busted through the initial line of defense and took off for a 66-yard touchdown run to put the game away for the Blue Devils.
The disastrous 14 missed tackles against Virginia Tech put the season total at 48. The Wolfpack has missed fewer tackles than just seven other teams in the ACC, making them a middle-of-the-road team statistically. However, it's the results of the missed tackles that are causing issues for the NC State defense. Teams are converting third downs at a very high clip against the Wolfpack and often creating explosive plays after some of the missed tackles.
Redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III and graduate senior linebacker Sean Brown lead the Wolfpack with seven missed tackles each. The staff entered the season with high expectations for Brown, who has struggled to finish tackles despite being one of the team and conference leaders in the statistic.
Addressing the Issue
Immediately following the loss to the Hokies, two Wolfpack defenders stepped forward and admitted their culpability in the tackling issues. Linebackers Cian Slone and Caden Fordham combined for five misses in the game, but the duo made 16 tackles. It became clear that the staff sent a message to the defense following the loss about the issue.
- "Pretty much that we need to tackle. That's what they said on the defense. We're in the right spots, we have opportunities to make plays, and we're not wrapping up and we're not making plays, myself included," Slone said after the game.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren brought up the tackling woes after the Duke loss. He found himself asked about them once again on Monday after losing to Virginia Tech and discussed how the team will approach solving the problem moving forward.
- "You just keep working it. Man, it's fundamentals, technique, it's tracking. It's where your eyes are, it's how you get your feet. Some of our missed tackles have been guys not wrapping up, and that's technique," Doeren said. "It's like anything. It becomes a habit and habits are formed through practice and repetition."
The defense will have a chance to regroup with a matchup against Campbell in Week 6 before a trip to South Bend, Indiana, to face No. 21 Notre Dame.
