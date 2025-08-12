This Duo of Freshmen Receivers Could Have Role For Wolfpack
Impact freshmen might be few and far between for NC State in 2025, but a pair of wide receivers for head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack could be more important to the offense than many expected.
Teddy Hoffman and Je'rel Bolder are both newcomers in Raleigh, but will likely get game reps during the season at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Hoffman's Hopes
Hoffman is a shifty, intriguing receiving prospect who could play a valuable role for the Wolfpack in 2025. He's 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, but can move fast and showcased great footwork in the early days of fall camp.
He was a prolific high school receiver in Florida. At Atlantic High School, Hoffman hauled in 162 passes for 2,728 yards. He scored 49 touchdowns in three seasons, including a remarkable 19 in his senior season. He was particularly skilled after the catch, showcasing some fluid body control and speed in the open space.
The freshman could push for the team's starting slot receiver position, although sophomore Terrell Anderson is likely the clubhouse leader. Anderson caught 14 passes in his freshman season and scored just one touchdown.
In the spring, Hoffman expressed excitement about working with now-sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, as both are from the same area.
Bolder's Role
Bolder is a receiver who could play both inside and outside, given his size. He's six feet tall and 212 pounds with some significant strength.
He played his high school football at Forest Hills High School in Wingate, North Carolina. He starred with over 3000 career receiving yards during his tenure. In his senior season, he hauled in 78 passes for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns.
Given his work both inside and outside, Bolder looks more likely to start the season as a backup than Hoffman does, potentially with opportunities to carve out a role on special teams given his speed and strength.
The duo of freshmen is competing with one another as well as Anderson for the slot role, but given early reports from fall camp, Wolfpack fans can expect to see a fair amount of both Hoffman and Bolder in some way, shape, or form during the 2025 season.
