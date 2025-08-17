Two Freshmen Looking For Roles With NC State Football
Freshman college football players didn't always get opportunities to make an impact in year one. With the transfer portal thinning the depth of many programs around the country, more and more first-year players are being thrust into important roles before classes even start in the fall.
NC State football is no exception to this trend. After a disappointing season in 2024, the Wolfpack is desperate to turn things around and turning to freshmen might help achieve that goal.
A pair of youngsters could be asked to contribute to the Wolfpack offense early in the 2025 season. Freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffman and redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott have been popular performers in the team's fall camp practice sessions.
Scott: A Freak Athlete
While the path to playing time might be more difficult for Scott, the running back has already pushed out some of the incumbent rushers on the roster. His tremendous speed and strength made him an offseason favorite of strength coach Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette.
Scott is currently positioned behind returner Hollywood Smothers on the running back depth chart, but expect to see him touch the ball early in the NC State season. He saw action in just one game as a true freshman, allowing him to achieve redshirt status and gain some additional eligibility.
"I'm excited to complement Hollywood and for both of us to take the field and just ball out," Scott said after the opening of fall camp.
Whether it's on special teams or in two running back sets, Scott will be more involved in his second season on campus.
Hoffman: Chemistry Matters
The freshman receiver came to Raleigh from South Florida. He joined forces with fellow a Sunshine State product in quarterback CJ Bailey.
"I think it's really important because he can trust you on and off the field," Hoffman said about his relationship with Bailey. "Knowing that you're there for him no matter what the situation is. So it means a lot for sure."
Hoffman is competing for the team's starting slot receiver job with sophomore wideout Terrell Anderson. Despite his youth, Hoffman has pushed the competition through the spring and into fall camp, forcing first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper to find some kind of role for the young pass catcher.
Given his chemistry with the quarterback, it's safe to say Hoffman will end up with some role in the offense. It could easily be a situation where he's forced to wait his turn and gets a chance later in the season.
Nonetheless, impact freshmen have arrived in Raleigh and are ready to take on a role no matter what it looks like in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.