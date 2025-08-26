The Wolfpack's Duo From Utah State
Graduate transfer edge rusher and linebacker Cian Slone perfectly encapsulated his transition to NC State with one sentence.
"Obviously, Raleigh is a lot different than Logan, Utah," Slone said
Slone spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career with Utah State in Logan before transferring to NC State for a shot with a power conference program. Switching schools has become more common with the evolution of the transfer portal, but it can be daunting for athletes.
Luckily for Slone, he wasn't alone in his transfer process. Offensive tackle Teague Andersen came along with the linebacker to Raleigh from Utah State with similar hopes of being a contributor for a power conference program.
Welcome to the South
The duo joined the NC State program at different times. Andersen, only a redshirt junior, enrolled in January. The tackle worked with the Wolfpack throughout spring camp, learning the intricacies of the program.
Slone was on a different schedule. Before playing for the Aggies at Utah State, Slone started his career in junior college at American River Juco in California. A twist of fate meant the linebacker's career wasn't quite over yet.
"I thought I was done, honestly, after last year, and then the whole Diego Pavia situation came over, where the JUCO guys got the extra year of eligibility," Slone said. "I heard that, freaked out. Super happy. Hopped in the portal and, obviously, I'm here now with my brothers and I couldn't be happier."
In May, Slone was finally able to join the program after he cleared the new junior college transfer process.
The linebacker was spot on in his assessment of the two cities. Logan has a population of just over 52,000 people. Raleigh, while somewhat suburban compared to many American cities, has a population of 499,825 people. Even so, both made the adjustment work quickly because of their football ability.
Reunited and it feels so good
Andersen and Slone spent two seasons together with Utah State in 2023 and 2024. Both battled depth chart adversity and ultimately carved out larger roles in the 2024 season. Their performances were enough to garner attention from larger programs despite the team's 4-8 record.
Having an old teammate already in Raleigh just made it easier for Slone to fit in right away.
"That's my guy. Our two years together at Utah State, he made me so much better in practice," Slone said. "His physicality, leadership, he's a great addition to this team and I'm just glad I can play another year with him, honestly."
When Andersen learned about Slone coming to the team, he was very excited to get another year in with his old teammate. Earlier in fall camp, the tackle discussed what Slone brought to NC State as a player.
"Cian is a dog. I love him so much," Andersen said. "I'm so glad he's with the program. He's going to be a really good piece for us this year. Just having him as a teammate again this year is a blessing."
All of the transfers who spoke throughout fall camp talked about the familial appeal of NC State while they were exploring the portal. Andersen and Slone brought a connection with them, only increasing that emphasis on family and connectivity within the Wolfpack locker room in 2025.
