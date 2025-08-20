EXCLUSIVE: Jayden Broadie Details His NC State Relationship
Jayden Broadie is one of the better players in the class of 2027. This is because of his true talent, and the amount of details that the prospect recently gave out to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI in an interview. In this interview, he discussed many different things, like his relationship with the North Carolina State Wolfpack staff, schools that are standing out in his recruitment, his visit plan, and many more things that North Carolina State Wolfpack football fans should know about him and his recruitment before any commitment decision that he makes down the line.
"As far as updates, they have been reaching out to me a lot in the past few months. I will be at a home game as well this year," the North Carolina State Wolfpack target stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
The Wolfpack staff has been extremely active in his recruitment. He detailed which coaches he has been speaking with.
"I’ve been talking to all the coaches. Coach Shaw is where it all started with, from there I started speaking with Coach DJ as well. I’ve even received a few calls and texts from Coach Doeren as well."
The NC State Wolfpack is on him heavily, and have left him the message that he is the No. 1 prospect in their class.
"They said I am #1 on their board for 27 kids. I haven’t had an official visit yet, and I'm not sure on when I’ll have my official yet. I have been going to NCSU since my freshman year."
There have been multiple schools that the North Carolina State Wolfpack target has been hearing from. He provided the full list with North Carolina State Wolfpack.
"I have been in touch with a few schools contacting me on the phone or Twitter, schools like NCSU, of course, Kentucky, Louisville, SMU, Wake Forest, and Nebraska. That’s all I can think of at the top of my head right now."
The NC State Wolfpack have been looking to land the prospect, but of rnow his focus is just keeping himself healthy.
"Most importantly, staying healthy. Just focusing on the season right now, excited about the season. Ready to show that I am the best edge rusher in the class of 27, not only in the state but the nation, that’s what I’m focused on."
