NC State's 2025 Rematches No. 3: Georgia Tech
The North Carolina State Wolfpack football team finished with a 6-7 record in 2024. The team failed to meet many of the expectations set for the program ahead of the season.
Entering head coach Dave Doeren's 13th year at the helm, the Wolfpack will have the chance to avenge several of those losses in 2025. To prepare for the upcoming games, returning to the matchups from a year ago provides a blueprint for what needs to change in 2025 for more success.
The third team the Wolfpack will seek redemption against will be the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The 2024 Game
For the Wolfpack, the trip to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech last November ended in absolute heartbreak. NC State came into the game after a bye, looking to win a sixth game to secure bowl eligibility.
It was not CJ Bailey's best game as a freshman passer. Georgia Tech frustrated the young signal caller to great effect. Bailey threw three interceptions in his 30 pass attempts. He only threw for 147 yards.
However, Bailey used his legs to keep the Wolfpack in the fight and he leaned heavily on budding star running back Hollywood Smothers. The duo combined for 167 rushing yards and four touchdowns (three from Bailey), including a 53-yard run by Smothers to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo led the Yellow Jackets down the field on the following drive and scored a game-winning touchdown on the ground with 22 seconds remaining.
Despite the valiant effort from the offense, NC State's defense continued to struggle and ultimately collapsed late.
What's Changed?
Expectations. Georgia Tech was picked to finish fourth in the ACC Preseason media poll in July. Yellow Jackets head coach brought back his two-headed monster in quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes for the 2025 season.
King is one of college football's more interesting players. Given Georgia Tech's inclination to run the ball, he didn't get much opportunity to show off arm talent, although he does have some. He will be among the top quarterbacks the Wolfpack faces in 2025.
Georgia Tech will still have to face Hollywood Smothers and a more experienced Bailey, this time in the friendly confines of Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for all the Wolfpack football scoop you'll ever want.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.