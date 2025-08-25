Important Thoughts From Dave Doeren Ahead of NC State Opener
NC State football is set to kick off the 2025 season Thursday night against East Carolina. The game will be a rematch of the 2024 Military Bowl game, which ended with a Wolfpack loss and an ugly brawl at the end of the game.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke to the media twice in the last two weeks about the team's progress and preparation for both the season and ECU. His comments helped give a sense of where the team sits ahead of the season, as the program and staff prohibit media from viewing practices.
What Were Doeren's Most Interesting Thoughts?
On what NC State needs to do to be better in 2025
- "To be the best team, we have to put a premium on execution and how we play 11-man football, 11 guys playing together and eliminating unforced errors, preventable mistakes, the turnover margin and all the things that go into it. Managing the clock well, doing a good job with how we use our timeouts, being physical on short yardage on both sides of the football, getting in the red zone, getting points, denying points on defense.
- And then just playing really, really good special teams. Getting points when they're there, flipping the field with our punter, covering punts and kicks, and then getting momentum plays, whether it's returns or blocked kicks. Those are all things that we spend a lot of time on."
Will the team have some more 'juice' during the opening game week?
- "You can feel it as a staff. You can feel it as a player, your urgency. You understand when you look up at our clock, it tells you how many days until we play. It's six days away.
- And so the guys feel that. You can see their focus. And like I told them, both teams get the same amount of time. It's on us to maximize our preparation and how we practice and our film study, how we take care of ourselves. So it's ratcheted up without even asking them to do it. I mean, you can feel it."
Where did the defense show growth?
- "We have a new coordinator, a new scheme, a lot of new pieces, just that thing coming together. There's a lot of competition on that side of football. And so being able to watch those competitions and get guys to where we think this is our best 11 and our guys that are going to rotate.
There are some guys that, in some cases, if there are two of them out there, we look at the third guy as a starter that's going to also play a lot. Sometimes you need games to settle the competition. But I think that side of the ball is where the biggest unknowns have been answered for us as a staff."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.