Will Thursday Game Benefit NC State Long-Term?
Not every college football schedule is created equally. Some programs will be tested for weeks on end with little rest. Others, like NC State, might benefit early in the season from a variety of scheduling quirks.
The Wolfpack finished fall camp and moved into game prep in the last few days. The focus shifted from internal development to preparation for a team that defeated them in their last football game, the 2024 Military Bowl. NC State takes the field against East Carolina on Thursday night, trying to wash away the loss.
The Thursday start might seem odd and throw off the calendar slightly, but head coach Dave Doeren thinks it might have benefits over the course of the season.
Taking rest when you can get it
With a relatively new roster, Doeren worked hard to create competition within spring and fall camp to ensure the team gets prepared for the opener. Due to the earlier start date, the Wolfpack will add some bonus work while other teams are playing.
"I'm a big fan of it. Any time you can create additional space in the schedule for what's next, it helps," Doeren said. "Opening on a Thursday obviously gives you more recovery and lead time to game two, regardless of who that is.
While ECU could still pose a threat to the Wolfpack, ACC opponent Virginia visits Raleigh in the second week of the season. Doeren will now have an extra few days to prepare for the Cavaliers, as well as the ability to watch their game more intently on Saturday.
Creating an atmosphere
There's a reason the NFL plays on Thursday nights. Fan attendance boomed at Carter-Finley Stadium in years past for games played on Thursdays, exciting Doeren about the season opener.
"For the fans, I think, Thursday night, as you guys know, is pretty electric in Carter-Finley," Doeren said.
Changes in Preparation
There's a culture of secrecy and security when it comes to the preparations for NC State football. Practices are closed and until this year, injury news was kept under wraps for as long as possible. In a rare moment of transparency, Doeren revealed what goes into scheduling during shorter or shifted weeks, like the upcoming one.
"Your camp calendar mirrors a Thursday start. Our scrimmages, as you guys know, were all on Thursdays," Doeren said. "And so it's just, kind of reorganizing the calendar so that a Thursday is a Saturday and you go backwards. So, as we get back here on Sunday, Sunday is game week Tuesday to us."
Doeren said the program dealt with Thursday starts numerous times in past seasons, making the staff well aware of what is required to be prepared for the unique situation.
The staff hopes the extra rest early in the year will propel the Wolfpack to more wins later on.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.