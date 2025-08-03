Wolfpack Running Back Lands On Award Watchlist
The Paul Hornung Award is given to the college football player who displays the most versatility in a season each year. North Carolina State redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers was announced as one of the 46 players on the award's preseason watchlist Thursday.
Smothers joins a few other members of the Wolfpack on preseason watchlists, including quarterback CJ Bailey and tight end Justin Joly.
While the national audience might be surprised to see Smothers on the list, Wolfpack fans shouldn't be. The redshirt sophomore proved he can be a do-it-all running back a year ago and showed flashes of what he could become.
A Year Ago
Smothers, a Charlotte native, was one of the main bright spots for head coach Dave Doeren''s Wolfpack in 2024. Alongside tight end Justin Joly, he was one of the few players NC State could count on to perform in an otherwise weak offensive season.
In his redshirt freshman season, Smothers ran for 571 yards and six touchdowns across 11 games. He also finished averaging 6.4 yards per carry which was the sixth-best rushing average in North Carolina State program history.
His efforts didn't stop on the ground either. Smothers put together a nice season in the passing game, as he finished with 263 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.
As for the 2024 Paul Hornung Award Winner, it'll come as no surprise that Colorado standout two-way player and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was the winner. In fact, Hunter won the award two seasons in a row as a member of the Buffaloes.
Gearing up for 2025
With camp underway, Smothers has seemed confident in his growth as a player, as well as the growth of the team.
"I feel like we have everything we need to be successful to get 10 or more wins," Smothers said after a practice at fall camp.
A lot hinges on Smothers in the upcoming season for the Wolfpack. His job will not only be to perform strongly as a rusher when given his opportunity, but he will also have to be a safety valve for Bailey.
That duo's chemistry, along with Smothers motivating other members of the running back room like Duke Scott, will be integral in Doeren and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper's attempt to revamp an offense that struggled in 2024.
