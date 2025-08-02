Key NC State Piece Earns Preseason Honors
Senior tight end Justin Joly earned some respect he's sought out when he was named to the preseason All-ACC First Team on Thursday.
Joly spoke about being ignored on a national stage when questioned at ACC media day.
“Honestly, it doesn’t really faze me because at the end of the day I know who I am as a player and I think my teammates know what I’m capable of. Preseason, they can have the top five tight ends. That doesn’t worry me. At the end of the season is when I really want to shine,” Joly said.
Joly was the lone representative for the North Carolina State Wolfpack on the team. He earned 92 votes from the panel of 183 media members who voted on the group of players at ACC media days.
All-ACC First Team
Offense
* QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson (148)
* RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (99)
* RB: Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech (85)
* WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson (143)
* WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (66)
* WR: Chris Bell, Louisville (51)
* TE: Justin Joly, NC State (92)
* AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (73)
* OT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (99)
* OT: Blake Miller, Clemson (99)
* OG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (93)
* OG: Walker Parks, Clemson (51)
* C: Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (44)
Earned by Doing
A year ago, Joly was one of the few bright spots for a struggling Wolfpack offense and proved he belonged in the conversation with some of the nation's best tight ends.
The 2024 season saw him finish with some strong statistics. Joly ranked second on the team in receptions with 43 and led the team with 661 yards receiving.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound target was also a consistent threat in the red zone, hauling in five touchdowns — the most among Wolfpack pass-catchers last season.
He tallied a season-high 95 yards receiving in a visit to Berkeley against the California Golden Bears. Joly's efforts helped the Wolfpack squeak by Cal and secure a 24-23 win at California Memorial Stadium in October of 2024.
Joly was also a consistent chain-mover, making him a very important safety net for sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey as he navigates being in charge of the Wolfpack offense this season.
New Year, New Opportunities
If Joly can build on his breakout junior year, he may not just earn postseason recognition, but he could position himself as a legitimate NFL Draft prospect come April.
Wolfpack fans and opponents can expect a healthy dose of Joly as NC State offensive coordinator Kurt Roper works to revamp an offense that didn't achieve what it sought out a year ago.
Want more news about your North Carolina State Wolfpack? Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss any of the news about Wolfpack football, basketball and more.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.