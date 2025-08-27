Wolfpack Football Gets Pep Talk From Local Pro
Before the start of the 2025 football season, NC State players gathered and trained for weeks in the program's fall camp. The collective goal was to improve to avoid a repeat of the disappointing 6-7 record a season ago, as well as become more mature football players on and off the field.
Improving the culture and returning the program to its standard became a priority for head coach Dave Doeren after the 2024 season ended with an embarrassing brawl in the Military Bowl loss.
To teach the players more about leadership and what it means to be a high-level athlete, the program brought in a variety of speakers throughout the offseason. One of the most recent speakers was Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who passed down some wisdom to the team.
What Did Slavin Say?
The Hurricanes, Raleigh's successful NHL franchise, play just across the street from Carter-Finley Stadium at the Lenovo Center. Slavin contributed greatly to the team's run to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2024-25 season.
Slavin met with veterans and older players on the NC State football team to instill some wisdom about what it takes to be a successful leader.
- "I think leadership is something that I'm still growing in. There's so much more to leadership than just leading by example," Slavin said. "It's how you carry yourself, obviously, but then it's the conversations that you have with guys when it's just the one-on-one conversations. It's the conversations that you have with your teammates or your leadership group."
There isn't a better local resource when it comes to sportsmanship and leadership in the area than Slavin. The defenseman received the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2021 and 2024. The award is given to the NHL player who displays "sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."
- "All your words if it's not backed up by work ethic, your words mean nothing if you can't back it up on the field or on the ice," Slavin said.
It's easy to see why Doeren and the staff chose Slavin as the player to speak to the team, especially with ECU set as the Wolfpack's first opponent. Known as one of the NHL's most respected and respectful players, Slavin provided important wisdom as to how the Wolfpack should conduct itself, especially after the disaster to end the 2024 season.
