NC State Quarterback's Family Ties To Wolfpack
Sometimes, you think you have a choice where you're going to school, but legacy calls you to one place. Whether it's your parents, siblings, or extended family, you have no choice but to continue adding to the list of people to attend that school.
For NC State quarterback Lex Thomas, the expectation was that he would continue his family's tradition of running with the Wolfpack. He's the third brother in his family to don the Wolfpack uniform and take the field at Carter-Finley Stadium under head coach Dave Doeren.
Lex used his redshirt in 2024, but still saw the field in the team's blowout loss to Clemson. He threw his first collegiate touchdown pass to fellow freshman receiver Terrell Anderson.
The Thomas brothers are a prime example of the familial culture Doeren worked to instill in the program over the previous 12 seasons.
Thayer Thomas' Wolfpack Exploits
The first of the three Thomas boys to attend NC State was Thayer, a dynamic wide receiver. He started as a walk-on with the program, slowly working his way up to earning scholarship status in 2018.
He became a staple of the Wolfpack for five seasons, eventually graduating in 2022. He finished ranked second in school history with 24 touchdown receptions across his career and also finished as one of the great return men to play for the program. He was named to the All-ACC third team after the 2020 season.
Thayer was the first Thomas brothers to throw a touchdown for the Wolfpack despite not being a quarterback.
The receiver is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, once again eagerly awaiting an opportunity to prove his value.
Drake Thomas: The Family's Defender
As the only defender out of the Thomas boys, Drake made maybe the biggest mark on the Wolfpack program. He's a member of a distinguished group of NC State linebackers to play under Dave Doeren alongside Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson.
Thomas spent three seasons in Raleigh, quietly working his way to being a starter as a freshman before ultimately taking over the role in his second season. In his junior year in 2021, Thomas broke out. He slid into Moore's starting role at middle linebacker and thrived. He finished as the team's leading tackler and fourth in the ACC, good enough to earn him All-ACC first team honors at season's end.
Drake and Thayer played together at NC State just before Lex arrived in Raleigh. Now Drake is a member of the Seattle Seahawks organization. He spent his first season in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders.
While Lex is unlikely to see playing time because of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey's importance to the offense, his family's story is an important one to the NC State program.
