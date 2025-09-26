How the NC State’s Receivers Living up to the Hype
RALEIGH — Coming into the 2025 season, there were questions about the NC State wide receiver group and its relatively inexperienced set of players. Through the first four games, all of the doubt and questions about the potency of the receivers have been quelled.
Sophomore Terrell Anderson became the latest member of the versatile bunch to explode for a breakout performance after he caught six passes for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Duke in Week 4. With sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey playing at a high level for major portions of the early-season games, the group's collective confidence has only grown.
Out of Bailey's 1,083 passing yards, 816 of them have gone through the hands of the Wolfpack's talented wide receivers, with Anderson leading the way through four games.
The First Breakout
Senior wideout Wesley Grimes became the first member of the group to show his talents and he didn't take long to do so. The veteran pass catcher showcased his tremendous downfield speed, something the group argued over during the offseason, and caught four passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over East Carolina.
The performance was highlighted by a 48-yard touchdown reception. Bailey fired a perfect ball, which cut the ECU secondary in half fell into the arms of Grimes on a perfect post route.
The senior receiver was joined by true freshman Teddy Hoffmann as Bailey's other top target in the game. The freshman from South Florida racked up 93 yards on five catches in the win.
"This year, I feel more confident than I’ve ever felt in college. It’s always been there, and I’ve always been the guy who can make plays. I just had to have confidence in myself, and I think when it happens, I play loose, free, and have fun with it," Grimes said after the game.
Mr. Timely
Ohio State transfer Noah Rogers might be the most talented member of the group, but the stats haven't shown that so far. During his time with the Buckeyes, Rogers sat behind the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, both of whom have gone on to be first-round NFL draft selections.
While he ranks third on the roster in receiving yards, Rogers has been one of Bailey's most reliable targets in important situations. Out of his 11 total receptions, six have come on third downs, where Rogers averages 13.83 yards per reception.
Against Wake Forest, Rogers hauled in four catches for a season-high 52 yards. His lone touchdown in the season came on a beautiful post route against Virginia.
Anderson's Big Night
While the Wolfpack couldn't escape Durham with a win, Anderson walked away with a career-best performance and created some new program history. His 166 yards was the most by a Wolfpack receiver since Kelvin Harmon's 247-yard performance against Syracuse in 2018. Both receivers walked away with losses, however.
The sophomore showcased his versatility on all three levels. He opened the game by taking a jailbreak screen 75 yards down the field for a touchdown.
He made short, medium, and deep catches throughout the night, including a beautiful sideline catch for another big gainer in the first half against the Blue Devils. While the performance might've come as a surprise to some watching the game, it came as no shock to Anderson.
- "I just feel like I'm a weapon myself, but I've always made those plays. Those plays that I made out there, that's nothing new that surprised me. I've been catching deep balls over the shoulder, making plays after the catch," he said.
The group will get another chance to prove its growth with a matchup against the 1-3 Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, back in Raleigh. The Hokies allow a dismal 11.7 yards per pass play, ranking 135th in the nation.
The Wolfpack receivers have proven it's not a matter of if someone will perform at a high level, but a matter of who it will be.
