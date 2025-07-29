Overlooking NC State's In-State 2026 Commits
The Wolfpack have landed many commitments in the state of North Carolina. There are five commitments inside the state at this time, but there will likely be more before the class concludes. Here are some names you need to know along with the full list below.
D'Various Surratt - Committed to North Carolina State
Surratt is one of the better commits in the class, as according to 247Sports, he isn't just the highest-rated commit in the state of North Carolina, but he is the highest-rated commit in the class as a whole. The safety prospect has been committed for a little while, and is one of the better safeties in the class nationally.
He detailed his commitment in the past with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"It just felt like home. The times I went up for visits, it felt like a special place to be and a special place to be a part of," the North Carolina State Wolfpack commit confirmed with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his commitment decision and more.
Tyreek Copper - Committed to North Carolina State
Tyreek Copper is a wide receiver commit inside the state of NC. He is one of the better commits in the class, and has the potential to see the field early on.
He detailed his commitment with NC State On SI.
"I committed to NC State for multiple reasons. They produced many NFL players, which is where I want to be in 4 years, they have a great educational program, and they showed me and my family so much hospitality while on my official visit. It’s truly a brotherhood there and I’m excited to be a part of it," the North Carolina State Wolfpack commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his commitment to the Pack.
Jaire Richburg - Committed to North Carolina State
Richburg is a wide receiver commit, who is committed to the Wolfpack. He committed to the Wolfpack over many different schools. He was the top target for the Wolfpack prior to his commitment.
He detailed his commitment to the NC State Wolfpack similar to the other two.
"I committed to NC State because of the loyalty they showed me throughout the recruiting process, and the coaches' genuine love for me," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina State On SI about the reason he decided to commit.
The full list of in-state commits is below.
• Tyreek Copper
• Jacob Smith
• D'Various Surratt
• Jaire Richburg
• Aiden Smalls