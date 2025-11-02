Observations After NC State's Stunning Upset Over No. 8 Georgia Tech
RALEIGH — As thousands of fans stormed the field at Carter-Finley Stadium after NC State upset No. 8 Georgia Tech 48-36, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren gained a new lease on his football-coaching life.
Over the last month, his team lost four of its last five games, with the lone win coming over an FCS program, and he dealt with constant questions about his job security as coaches were fired on a weekly basis across the sport. He silenced any doubts with the stunning win over the Yellow Jackets.
Earlier in the week, Doeren stated that any team can win on any given night. He didn't count his team, stuck at 4-4 after back-to-back losses, out of the game. After all, nobody knows the players in the locker room better than the head coach.
Even without star running back Hollywood Smothers and elite tight end Justin Joly, the Wolfpack survived and shook up the power structure of the ACC.
Complementary Football Finally Arrives
After weeks of failing to play well in all phases of the game at the same time, Doeren reached a boiling point. One aspect of the Wolfpack worked while the others failed. It was getting old. Against one of the strongest offenses in the nation, the defense, without several key players, once again, rose when it needed to. The offense punted just twice in the entire game.
"When we play complimentary football, 11-man football, guys doing their job and answering the call when they need to, we're a really good football team," Doeren said. "It's unfortunate it's taken us a while to play a whole game that way."
Georgia Tech drove into NC State territory four times in the third quarter. The Yellow Jackets missed one field goal, made two and scored one touchdown. The Wolfpack scored a pair of touchdowns and drilled a field goal, their second made field goal since Week 3 against Wake Forest. That stretch proved vital, as the Wolfpack maintained a two-possession lead.
"If the offense is going out there first, the defense will support us. We're going to go down there and score a touchdown for them or do the best we can for them," sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey said. "Defense goes out there, the offense supporting them. It's all having a positive mindset with whoever gets the ball."
A Quarterback Duel
Entering the game, noise about Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King as a Heisman Trophy candidate began to emerge. However, it was Bailey who walked away the winner in Saturday's game. The sophomore threw for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns, completing 75% of his passes. He also rushed for a touchdown.
King wouldn't go quietly. While his team's perfect season ended, his did not. He threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 103 yards and a pair of scores. His night ended with a heave intercepted by linebacker Caden Fordham, but the veteran signal caller battled to the bitter end. His efforts impressed Doeren, who praised him throughout the week.
"You're not going to completely stop Haynes King. He's a really good player, and my hat's off to him. I've always enjoyed watching him. He's a tough kid," Doeren said. "But the defense did enough..."
Stepping Up
With Smothers ruled out hours before the game, the Wolfpack turned to redshirt freshman Duke Scott in his stead. The young tailback stepped up and dominated the weak Georgia Tech rush defense. When asked about Scott, Doeren wasn't surprised by the performance of his running back.
"That was the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the ACC," Doeren said. "We thought we could run the football on them."
Scott finished his outing with 196 yards and a touchdown. His yardage output was the most since Nyheim Hines finished with the same amount against UNC in 2017. After sitting out for his true freshman season, Scott is finally proving just how talented a back he is.
"It's a blessing. There's so much work that went on under the lights, like stuff that wasn't really recognized in that time period," Scott said. "I knew I just had to keep my head down and pray on it and I'm just blessed to be here."
Fordham's Big Night
The Wolfpack's defensive captain capped off his enormous performance with the interception to end the game. Fordham, who was forced to watch from the sideline as his team fell to Georgia Tech a season ago, flew around the field in his signature performance. Doeren called it his best in a Wolfpack uniform.
"We came out with the mindset that we were going to play fast. The coaches were on our tail all week and simplified a lot of the things for us," Fordham said. "We just came out there and played fast and free. That's what I told the guys before the game... We can't play tentative. We've got to play fast and whatever you see, believe in it and go attack."
The veteran linebacker finished the game with 15 total tackles, including six solo stops. He also combined with redshirt freshman defensive end Chase Bond for a sack, his first sack contribution since the loss to Notre Dame.
The Wolfpack gets another week off to collect itself before the final three games. The next time NC State takes the field will be Nov. 15 against the Miami Hurricanes in South Florida. For now, Fordham and his teammates can celebrate the signature victory.
