Major Recruit Schedules Visit To Raleigh
North Carolina State men's basketball's recruiting process for the class of 2026 received a nice boost earlier in the week. 247Sports composite five-star recruit Deron Rippey Jr. made his decision to officially visit Raleigh and NC State.
The guard will make his trip to NC State's campus in November, presumably on Nov. 7.
Rippey, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound true point guard, currently ranks 16th in the nation on 247's composite recruit rankings for the class of 2026.
So far, Rippey has made just one visit to the schools on his list, as he went to Lexington to meet with Mark Pope at the University of Kentucky.
He burst onto the national scene during his junior season. Rippey won the Gatorade Player of the Year Award in New Jersey for boys basketball while attending Blair Academy.
Here is some of Gatorade's official statement from Rippey's award victory:
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior point guard led the Bucs to a 24-4 record and the Prep Open State Tournament title- Gatorade Press Release
as well as the Mid-Atlantic Prep tournament championship this past season. Rippey averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, compiling 16 points, 13 boards and nine assists in Blair’s 88-75 win over the Patrick School in the Prep Open final. A Naismith Trophy Award Underclassmen Honorable Mention All-American selection, he’s ranked as the nation’s No. 19 recruit in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports.
Will Wade and NC State haven't locked in any commitments for the 2026 class as of Aug. 6, but the recruiting process is beginning to heat up. According to 247Sports, Wade and his staff extended 19 offers, with three of the 2026 recruits opting to commit to other schools already.
Rippey would be a massive addition to a resurging Wolfpack program under Wade. He'd also mark a significant victory over several high-profile basketball programs for NC State. The rising senior already received offers from Tennessee, Kansas, Alabama, North Carolina and Duke, among others.
While Wade has already made significant progress in the transfer portal, establishing the Wolfpack as a destination for recruits out of high school, similar to what he did for LSU, could help NC State reach a level of competitiveness it hasn't been at in many years consistently.
