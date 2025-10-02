Major Development in NC State's Recruitment of Cole Cloer
RALEIGH — The 2026 college basketball recruiting cycle has been a slow one. Agents of high school players are hesitant to advise their clients to commit because of uncertainty at certain programs about financial packages.
NC State could be inching toward a new commitment for its 2026 recruiting class, however. Head coach Will Wade and his staff focused on building the 2025-26 team through the transfer portal, but laying a foundation of younger players will be important for the program moving forward.
The program already secured the commitment of center Trevon Carter-Givens, a four-star player out of California, in September, but now might be close to adding another major piece to the next roster. Forward Cole Cloer, a North Carolina native, recently cancelled his visit to Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina this weekend, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.
What Does Cloer's Decision Mean?
Cloer's decision to cancel the visit to North Carolina likely means his list is narrowed down to four schools. UConn, Alabama, Florida and NC State were the other four schools left on Cloer's list, other than the Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The forward visited those four schools in August and September, meaning his choice will likely be one of those programs.
The North Carolina connection certainly gives NC State a leg up on the other schools. Cloer left the state to play for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his senior season. After his official visit to Raleigh, Cloer's Instagram post announcing the visit included the caption "Hometown hero??" Clearly, the forward considers NC State to be his hometown team over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
He's been described as a strong shooter and his size (6-foot-7, 190 pounds) could have him ready to contribute for a college team right away. Wade and NC State general manager Andrew Slater have made significant efforts to make Cloer a top target for the program. He also chose to visit NC State first.
The signs indicate Cloer might be close to making a decision soon. It seems likely he will be the second member of Will Wade's 2026 class, a critical group in the foundation of his new Wolfpack program.
