NC State's Wade Using Football Opener For Recruits
Football season returned to Raleigh and the North Carolina State campus Thursday with the Wolfpack's game against East Carolina. The raucous atmosphere of game day can be hectic, exciting and enjoyable for fans and visitors alike.
First-year NC State men's basketball coach Will Wade opted to use the opening extended weekend of the football season to draw some high-profile basketball recruits to town for their official visits.
The Wolfpack has a pair of incredibly talented youngsters from the class of 2026 wandering around Hillsborough Street and the campus this weekend.
Forward Cole Cloer
Cole Cloer ranked as a 247Sports composite four-star recruit. He'll finish his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida. He transferred to IMG for his senior year after attending Caldwell Academy in Greensboro, North Carolina, for his junior year. He's been described as a strong shooter and his size (6-foot-7, 190 pounds) makes him a highly intriguing college prospect.
Wade and the Wolfpack aren't alone in their pursuit of Cloer. He has around 20 offers and will visit several elite college basketball programs throughout the fall official visit season. He's scheduled to be on campus in Raleigh on Friday, following the football game, and will stay through the weekend.
Shooting Guard Jasiah Jervis
Jervis is an exciting four-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite rating system. Jervis attends Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York. According to a report from On3, the guard already talked to Wade over the summer and enjoyed his conversations with the coach.
“NC State, they love scorers and they love the way I score the ball. And how I play defense. They think I can fit in well with how they play. My conversations with Coach (Will) Wade have been great," Jervis said in July. "He just got the job, so this is new to him. And now he can come to these games and recruit me. He loves my game and I feel like we’ve got a good relationship.”
Jervis should be at the NC State football game and will stay on campus throughout the weekend with the program. He's slated to stay in Raleigh until Saturday.
If Wade can convince even one of these two recruits to commit to the Wolfpack, it'll be an excellent start to the 2026 recruiting battle.
