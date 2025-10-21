Doeren Explains Challenges Presented By Pitt
RALEIGH — After spending last week on a bye, NC State is set to head to the Steel City in Week 9 for a matchup against the 5-2 Pitt Panthers.
The history between the Wolfpack and PItt is somewhat limited, as the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013. Dave Doeren and Pat Narduzzi have faced off just twice since taking over the NC State and Pitt programs over a decade ago.
Both coaches lobbed praise at one another and their teams during their weekly Monday press conference sessions, as the pair consider one another to be good friends off the field.
Doeren's Thoughts on Pitt
As one of the more winnable games left on NC State's schedule, Saturday's matchup against Pitt is a a massive opportunity for the Wolfpack. However, Doeren knows not to underestimate a team playing very well, even after making a major change at a key position.
"Offensively, they made a change at quarterback, and the freshman is making plays for him. He's got a big arm," Doeren said of Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel. "He can run, had a 45 yard touchdown scramble in the first drive there other last game. He's got great weapons."
Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, Pitt plays a style that has troubled the NC State defense all season long.
"Offensively, up tempo. They've scored a lot of points, and they're fast starters offensively, you know, when you look at their games, they've scored a lot of points in the first half," Doeren said.
Doeren brought attention to the Panthers' running back, Desmond Reid, as well. He compared Reid to Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne, calling him one of the strongest tailbacks in the ACC. The senior started the season slower than he did in 2024, only rushing for 225 yards and one touchdown in the first seven games.
As for Pitt's defense, the Panthers have a strong unit. Doeren knows the Panthers will challenge his young offense, as Pitt has been particularly tough against the run in its first seven games of the 2025 season.
"They're very aggressive. They blitz. It's Pat's system and they're putting guys in the box to stop the run. There's a lot of what we call hot pressures, six guys, two under three, deep, a lot of press quarters, one on one, matchups where we got to win our one on ones," Doeren said.
Doeren and his staff will do what they can to prepare NC State for another difficult road test, but he knows what awaits them come Saturday.
"It's going to be a battle, obviously, a road game, and playing against a team that is playing good football."
