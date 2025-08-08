The Freshman Quarterback Behind CJ Bailey At NC State
Every team needs insurance policies for the quarterback, both for the current season and for the future. For North Carolina State and head coach Dave Doeren, the hopes for success in the 2025 season largely hinge on sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey.
Behind Bailey, however, the Wolfpack rostered an intriguing young prospect. Freshman Will Wilson, likely to be NC State's third-string quarterback, arrived in Raleigh last December with an exciting career as a high school player.
Who is Will Wilson?
Wilson, a South Carolina native, had a unique high school experience. The quarterback helped turn around the program at his high school, Richland Northeast High School. The school is just outside of Columbia, the capital of South Carolina.
His playing experience was unique in that Wilson's father, Walt, took over as Richland Northeast's head coach in 2021. Walt's football roots go back to his playing days as an offensive lineman at East Carolina and as a defensive lineman at South Carolina State. Wilson's older brother, Brandon, played defensive line at Georgia Southern, Gardner Webb and East Tennessee State as well.
Before the Wilsons' arrival, Richland Northeast had a 25-game losing streak before Will and Walter turned things around. In his senior season, the quarterback led the Cavaliers to an 8-4 record in his fourth season as the team captain. He passed for 2,482 yards, 22 touchdowns and threw just a pair of interceptions.
Wilson thrived as a dual-threat quarterback in high school. In his final season, he rushed for over 1000 yards and scored 20 touchdowns on the ground.
He was named Mr. Football for South Carolina before he joined the NC State program and traveled with the team to the Military Bowl in December of 2024.
Welcome To College
Wilson enrolled at NC State in January, knowing he'd be one of Bailey's understudies, at least for the 2025 season. The three-star recruit said his goal was 'to catch on with the offense' back in December of 2024.
He became yet another "Will Wilson" to come through an NC State athletic program, as Will Wilson of the Cleveland Guardians played collegiate baseball in Raleigh for the Wolfpack.
NC State fans shouldn't expect to see Wilson much in the 2025 season, but he's a prospect people should look out for down the line given his dual-threat abilities.
