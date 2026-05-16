Big Ten Baseball Tournament Seeding Scenarios for Every Team with One Day Left
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The final day of the Big Ten Conference's regular season is upon us.
The league tournament is set for next week in Omaha. Unlike last year, when every team had to play two games before making the semifinals, the top four seeds get an express ticket to the quarterfinals.
The top 12 teams make the bracket, with the bottom five ending their seasons early. With almost everyone having one game left to play, here are the seeding scenarios for every team.
- UCLA 27-2
- Nebraska 22-7
- USC 20-9
- Oregon 19-10
- Purdue 18-11
- Michigan 17-12
- Ohio State 17-12
- Illinois 14-15
- Iowa 14-15
- Rutgers 12-17
- Washington 12-17
- Minnesota 11-18
- Michigan State 11-19
- Penn State 9-20
- Indiana 8-21
- Maryland 8-21
- Northwestern 8-21
- Big Ten Baseball Tournament Tiebreakers Procedure
- Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule
UCLA 27-2
- Ceiling: 1
- Floor: 1
- Most Likely: 1
- Remaining Games: Saturday at Washington
The Bruins bounced back but still had to fight a closer-than-expected contest on Friday. The result of that one, or what happens on Saturday, won't impact Big Ten seeding. However, UCLA wants the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks.
Nebraska 22-7
- Ceiling: 2
- Floor: 2
- Most Likely: 2
- Remaining Games: Saturday at Minnesota
A sixth-run ninth inning gave the Huskers a seed-clinching victory, putting Nebraska on the opposite side of the bracket from UCLA. In Omaha next week, the Huskers will have a prime-time game in front of a partisan crowd.
USC 20-9
- Ceiling: 3
- Floor: 4
- Most Likely: 3
- Remaining Games: Saturday at Oregon
The math is simple: the winner of USC and Oregon on Saturday is the 3-seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
Oregon 19-10
- Ceiling: 3
- Floor: 4
- Most Likely: 4
- Remaining Games: Saturday vs. USC
The Ducks got a much-needed victory on Friday to clinch a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Now, the difference between a 3 and a 4-seed will be determined by Saturday's contest.
Purdue 18-11
- Ceiling: 5
- Floor: 7
- Most Likely: 5
- Remaining Games: Saturday at Iowa
Friday's loss put Purdue outside of contention for a bye in next week's league tournament. The Boilermakers are now in danger of being swept and carrying zero momentum into Omaha.
Michigan 17-12
- Ceiling: 5
- Floor: 7
- Most Likely: 6
- Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Ohio State
Back-to-back losses to rival Ohio State have Michigan in a seed-freefall. The Wolverines had a shot at a top-four seed, but now could end up as low as seventh.
Ohio State 17-12
- Ceiling: 5
- Floor: 7
- Most Likely: 7
- Remaining Games: Saturday at Michigan
The Buckeyes swept Nebraska a couple of weeks ago in Columbus. Closing out the regular season by doing the same to rival Michigan would be good for momentum going into Omaha.
Illinois 14-15
- Ceiling: 8
- Floor: 9
- Most Likely: 8
- Remaining Games: Saturday at Indiana
The win on Friday raised the seed-floor considerably, with the Illini now locked into the 8-9 game on Tuesday.
Iowa 14-15
- Ceiling: 8
- Floor: 9
- Most Likely: 9
- Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Purdue
The Hawkeyes are going for a sweep of Purdue to close out the regular season. Should Iowa and Illinois remain tied in the standings, the Hawkeyes do hold the tiebreaker.
Rutgers 12-17
- Ceiling: 10
- Floor: 12
- Most Likely: 10
- Remaining Games: Saturday at Northwestern
The Scarlet Knights can guarantee themselves not to be the bottom seed in the Big Ten Tournament with a win on Saturday. A loss would open up the possibility of a three-way tie and a comparison of records against the top eight teams in the final standings.
Washington 12-17
- Ceiling: 10
- Floor: 12
- Most Likely: 11
- Remaining Games: Saturday vs. UCLA
See above.
Minnesota 11-18
- Ceiling: 12
- Floor: 13
- Most Likely: 12
- Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Nebraska
The math is simple on Saturday for the final spot in the Big Ten Tournament: if Minnesota wins, they're in. If Minnesota loses, Michigan State is in.
Michigan State 11-19
- Ceiling: 12
- Floor: 13
- Most Likely: 13
- Remaining Games: None
Sitting at home, helpless and losing to Illinois State, Michigan State is the league's biggest fan of Nebraska on Saturday.
Penn State 9-20
- Ceiling: 14
- Floor: 17
- Most Likely: 14
- Remaining Games: Saturday at Maryland
The Hoosiers are eliminated from postseason play.
Indiana 8-21
- Ceiling: 14
- Floor: 17
- Most Likely: 16
- Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Illinois
The Hoosiers are eliminated from postseason play.
Maryland 8-21
- Ceiling: 14
- Floor: 17
- Most Likely: 15
- Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Penn State
The Terrapins are eliminated from postseason play.
Northwestern 8-21
- Ceiling: 14
- Floor: 17
- Most Likely: 17
- Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Rutgers
The Wildcats are eliminated from postseason play.
Big Ten Baseball Tournament Tiebreakers Procedure
The following is directly from the Big Ten Conference and BigTen.org.
Two-Team Tie
- If the tied teams have not played each other as part of the conference schedule, move to the next step in the tiebreaker process. If the teams played each other as part of the conference schedule, the winner of the game or series of the games between the tied teams shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.
- If the teams are still tied, the team with the best winning percentage against all teams ending the season (tied or not) in positions 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8 shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.
- If the teams are still tied, the team with the best overall RPI, per warrennolan.com at the conclusion of NCAA Baseball competition on the Saturday prior to the start of the conference tournament, shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.
Three or More Team Tie
- If the tied teams have not played each other as part of the conference schedule, move to the next step in the tiebreaker process. If the teams played each other as part of the conference schedule, the winner of the game or series of the games between the tied teams shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.
- If the teams are still tied, the team with the best winning percentage against all teams ending the season (tied or not) in positions 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8 shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.
- If the teams are still tied, the team with the best overall RPI, per warrennolan.com at the conclusion of NCAA Baseball competition on the Saturday prior to the start of the conference tournament, shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.
Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule
All times central. Every game on the Big Ten Network.
Double Elimination Bracket 1
Tuesday, May 19
- Game 1: #5 seed vs. #12 seed at 9 a.m.
- Game 2: #8 seed vs. #9 seed at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
- Game 5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser at 9 a.m.
- Game 7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner at 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
- Game 9: G5 winner vs. G7 loser at 2 p.m.
Double Elimination Bracket 2
Tuesday, May 19
- Game 3: #7 seed vs. #10 seed at 5 p.m.
- Game 4: #6 seed vs. #11 seed at 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
- Game 6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser at 1 p.m.
- Game 8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner at 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
- Game 10: G6 winner vs. G8 loser at 6 p.m.
Single Elimination Bracket
Friday, May 22 (Quarterfinals)
- Game 11: #4 seed vs. G7 winner at 9 a.m.
- Game 12: #1 seed vs. G9 winner at 1 p.m.
- Game 13: #2 seed vs. G10 winner at 5 p.m.
- Game 14: #3 seed vs. G8 winner at 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 23 (Semifinals)
- Game 15: G11 winner vs. G12 winner at 2 p.m.
- Game 16: G13 winner vs. G14 winner at 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 24 (Championship)
- Game 17: G15 winner vs. G16 winner at 2 p.m.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry