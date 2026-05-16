Big Ten Baseball Tournament Seeding Scenarios for Every Team with One Day Left

The final day of the Big Ten Conference's regular season is upon us.

The league tournament is set for next week in Omaha. Unlike last year, when every team had to play two games before making the semifinals, the top four seeds get an express ticket to the quarterfinals.

The top 12 teams make the bracket, with the bottom five ending their seasons early. With almost everyone having one game left to play, here are the seeding scenarios for every team.

UCLA 27-2

Ceiling: 1

1 Floor: 1

1 Most Likely: 1

1 Remaining Games: Saturday at Washington

The Bruins bounced back but still had to fight a closer-than-expected contest on Friday. The result of that one, or what happens on Saturday, won't impact Big Ten seeding. However, UCLA wants the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks.

Nebraska 22-7

Ceiling: 2

2 Floor: 2

2 Most Likely: 2

2 Remaining Games: Saturday at Minnesota

A sixth-run ninth inning gave the Huskers a seed-clinching victory, putting Nebraska on the opposite side of the bracket from UCLA. In Omaha next week, the Huskers will have a prime-time game in front of a partisan crowd.

USC 20-9

Ceiling: 3

3 Floor: 4

4 Most Likely: 3

3 Remaining Games: Saturday at Oregon

The math is simple: the winner of USC and Oregon on Saturday is the 3-seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Oregon 19-10

Ceiling: 3

3 Floor: 4

4 Most Likely: 4

4 Remaining Games: Saturday vs. USC

The Ducks got a much-needed victory on Friday to clinch a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Now, the difference between a 3 and a 4-seed will be determined by Saturday's contest.

Purdue 18-11

Ceiling: 5

5 Floor: 7

7 Most Likely: 5

5 Remaining Games: Saturday at Iowa

Friday's loss put Purdue outside of contention for a bye in next week's league tournament. The Boilermakers are now in danger of being swept and carrying zero momentum into Omaha.

#Purdue knocked out Iowa's starting pitcher early again & had its chances, loading the bases in 4 different innings. But a 3-for-13 showing with RISP led to 14 runners LOB, matching a season high.



The Hawkeyes blew open a 1-run game with an 8-run 8th. https://t.co/Qrp64sxXln — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) May 16, 2026

Michigan 17-12

Ceiling: 5

5 Floor: 7

7 Most Likely: 6

6 Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Ohio State

Back-to-back losses to rival Ohio State have Michigan in a seed-freefall. The Wolverines had a shot at a top-four seed, but now could end up as low as seventh.

Our ninth inning comeback couldn’t be completed as we fall to Ohio State.



Regular season finale tomorrow at 1pm.



Recap: https://t.co/yho8FxE8MU#GoBlue — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 16, 2026

Ohio State 17-12

Ceiling: 5

5 Floor: 7

7 Most Likely: 7

7 Remaining Games: Saturday at Michigan

The Buckeyes swept Nebraska a couple of weeks ago in Columbus. Closing out the regular season by doing the same to rival Michigan would be good for momentum going into Omaha.

FINAL | Rivalry series dub SECURED 🔒



For the first time since 1999, the Buckeyes win a B1G series against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/aYp4fXuTZS — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) May 15, 2026

Illinois 14-15

Ceiling: 8

8 Floor: 9

9 Most Likely: 8

8 Remaining Games: Saturday at Indiana

The win on Friday raised the seed-floor considerably, with the Illini now locked into the 8-9 game on Tuesday.

That's an Illinois victory!



The Illini even the series with a win in extras! pic.twitter.com/5hUkJr8KP6 — Illinois Baseball (@IlliniBaseball) May 16, 2026

Iowa 14-15

Ceiling: 8

8 Floor: 9

9 Most Likely: 9

9 Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Purdue

High fives all around! pic.twitter.com/c81NjnH2w0 — Iowa Baseball (@UIBaseball) May 16, 2026

The Hawkeyes are going for a sweep of Purdue to close out the regular season. Should Iowa and Illinois remain tied in the standings, the Hawkeyes do hold the tiebreaker.

Rutgers 12-17

Ceiling: 10

10 Floor: 12

12 Most Likely: 10

10 Remaining Games: Saturday at Northwestern

The Scarlet Knights can guarantee themselves not to be the bottom seed in the Big Ten Tournament with a win on Saturday. A loss would open up the possibility of a three-way tie and a comparison of records against the top eight teams in the final standings.

Northwestern takes game two. pic.twitter.com/8KhLvZkgQK — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 15, 2026

Washington 12-17

Ceiling: 10

10 Floor: 12

12 Most Likely: 11

11 Remaining Games: Saturday vs. UCLA

See above.

Fought to the end. pic.twitter.com/wqdrv9gvPN — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 16, 2026

Minnesota 11-18

Ceiling: 12

12 Floor: 13

13 Most Likely: 12

12 Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Nebraska

The math is simple on Saturday for the final spot in the Big Ten Tournament: if Minnesota wins, they're in. If Minnesota loses, Michigan State is in.

Gophers Fall 7-6 to No. 24 Nebraska in Game Two https://t.co/0CC4uWNUCP — Minnesota Baseball (@GopherBaseball) May 16, 2026

Michigan State 11-19

Ceiling: 12

12 Floor: 13

13 Most Likely: 13

13 Remaining Games: None

Sitting at home, helpless and losing to Illinois State, Michigan State is the league's biggest fan of Nebraska on Saturday.

Penn State 9-20

Ceiling: 14

14 Floor: 17

17 Most Likely: 14

14 Remaining Games: Saturday at Maryland

The Hoosiers are eliminated from postseason play.

Indiana 8-21

Ceiling: 14

14 Floor: 17

17 Most Likely: 16

16 Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Illinois

The Hoosiers are eliminated from postseason play.

Maryland 8-21

Ceiling: 14

14 Floor: 17

17 Most Likely: 15

15 Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Penn State

The Terrapins are eliminated from postseason play.

Northwestern 8-21

Ceiling: 14

14 Floor: 17

17 Most Likely: 17

17 Remaining Games: Saturday vs. Rutgers

The Wildcats are eliminated from postseason play.

Big Ten Baseball Tournament Tiebreakers Procedure

The following is directly from the Big Ten Conference and BigTen.org.

Two-Team Tie

If the tied teams have not played each other as part of the conference schedule, move to the next step in the tiebreaker process. If the teams played each other as part of the conference schedule, the winner of the game or series of the games between the tied teams shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

If the teams are still tied, the team with the best winning percentage against all teams ending the season (tied or not) in positions 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8 shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

If the teams are still tied, the team with the best overall RPI, per warrennolan.com at the conclusion of NCAA Baseball competition on the Saturday prior to the start of the conference tournament, shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

Three or More Team Tie

If the tied teams have not played each other as part of the conference schedule, move to the next step in the tiebreaker process. If the teams played each other as part of the conference schedule, the winner of the game or series of the games between the tied teams shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

If the teams are still tied, the team with the best winning percentage against all teams ending the season (tied or not) in positions 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8 shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

If the teams are still tied, the team with the best overall RPI, per warrennolan.com at the conclusion of NCAA Baseball competition on the Saturday prior to the start of the conference tournament, shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule

All times central. Every game on the Big Ten Network.

Double Elimination Bracket 1

Tuesday, May 19

Game 1: #5 seed vs. #12 seed at 9 a.m.

Game 2: #8 seed vs. #9 seed at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Game 5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser at 9 a.m.

Game 7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner at 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Game 9: G5 winner vs. G7 loser at 2 p.m.

Double Elimination Bracket 2

Tuesday, May 19

Game 3: #7 seed vs. #10 seed at 5 p.m.

Game 4: #6 seed vs. #11 seed at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Game 6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser at 1 p.m.

Game 8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner at 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Game 10: G6 winner vs. G8 loser at 6 p.m.

Single Elimination Bracket

Friday, May 22 (Quarterfinals)

Game 11: #4 seed vs. G7 winner at 9 a.m.

Game 12: #1 seed vs. G9 winner at 1 p.m.

Game 13: #2 seed vs. G10 winner at 5 p.m.

Game 14: #3 seed vs. G8 winner at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 (Semifinals)

Game 15: G11 winner vs. G12 winner at 2 p.m.

Game 16: G13 winner vs. G14 winner at 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 (Championship)

Game 17: G15 winner vs. G16 winner at 2 p.m.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.