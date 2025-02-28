Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Will Nebraska Make The NCAA Tournament?
A massive game is coming up on Saturday and the boys are here to break it all down.
What will happen between Nebraska and Minnesota? How are Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry feeling about tournament hopes? All that and so much more on the final day of February!
Watch the episode below, and join the guys at 11 a.m. CST every Friday throughout the season.
