How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Minnesota: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
It’s crunch time for the Nebraska men’s basketball team.
Staring right into the face of the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Huskers fell short in what would have been a massive win for its resume in a 49-46 home loss to No. 15 Michigan. There’s an argument to be made that Monday’s contest was the most ugly game of the season for both sides.
The two teams combined to shoot 27.6% from the field and 11-for-55 from three-point range. Nebraska shot 25.8% for the game with star guard Brice Williams pouring in 26 of NU’s 46 points. What made the difference for Nebraska was lack of production from the big men as Juway Gary, Berke Buyuktuncel and Braxton Meah went a combined 2-for-24 from the field and 0-for-11 from beyond the arc.
While it wasn’t an expected win for NU, it raises the stakes for the final three games of the regular season. If Nebraska can win the final three they’d have to feel good about their NCAA Tournament chances going to Indianapolis for the conference tournament. Anything less and the Huskers will have to do some damage in Indy.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska hosts Minnesota for a pivotal Saturday afternoon showdown.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (17-11, 7-10 B1G) vs. Minnesota (14-14, 6-11 B1G)
- When: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 1 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Minnesota Scout
Head Coach: Ben Johnson | 4th Season at Minnesota and as HC | 55-68 (.447) at Minnesota & Career HC Record | Previous assistant at Xavier, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northern Iowa, Texas-Pan American and Dayton.
2023-2024 Record: 19-15 (9-11 B1G, T-9th) | 1x All-B1G Second Team, 1x B1G All-Freshman team, 1x Honorable Mention | L, 76-64 to Indiana State in NIT Second Round.
All-Time Series: Minnesota leads 59-27 (Feb. 25, 2024 last matchup, 73-55 Nebraska).
Key Returners: Dawson Garcia, F, Sr. | Mike Mitchell Jr, G, Sr. | Parker Fox, F, R-Sr.
Key Additions: Lu’Cye Patterson, G, Sr. (Charlotte) | Femi Odukale, G, Sr. (New Mexico State) | Isaac Asuma, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Frank Mitchell, F, Jr. (Canisius) | Brennan Rigsby, G, Sr. (Oregon) Trey Edmonds, F, Sr. (UTSA).
Key Departures: Cam Christie, G (NBA Draft) | Pharrel Payne, F, Jr. (Texas A&M) | Elijah Hawkins, G, Sr. (Texas Tech) | Joshua Ola-Joseph, F, Jr. (California) | Braeden Carrington, G, Jr. (Tulsa) | Isaiah Ihnen, F, R-Sr. (Liberty).
Outlook: The Minnesota men’s basketball program saw an upswing in the third year of first-time head coach Ben Johnson as the Gophers put together a 19-15 campaign in 2023-2024 while finishing the season with a second-round loss to Indiana State in the NIT. It was a positive sign for Johnson who struggled in his first two seasons with a pair of seasons at 13-17 and 9-22.
Despite the turn of success, Minnesota was hammered in the portal losing five major rotation players including four of the six leading scorers. Forward Cam Christie was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, but he left over the offseason after being selected 46th overall by the Clippers in the 2024 NBA Draft.
However, the Gophers retained two of the team’s leading scorers from last season in Dawson Garcia – named to the All-B1G Second Team – as well as Mike Mitchell Jr. Garcia is the go-to player again for Minnesota this season leading the team with 19.6 PPG which is second-highest in the conference. Mitchell is just short of double digits with 9.5 PPG but is effective from long range with 33% shooting from beyond the arc. Senior forward Parker Fox also returns from last season and he adds 6.2 PPG while splitting time between the starting lineup and coming off the bench.
The offseason turnover forced Johnson to attack the portal. The biggest addition has been senior guard Lu’Cye Patterson from Charlotte. He was a Second-Team All-AAC pick last season and is second on the team in both scoring (11.5 PPG) and free throw percentage (75.6%). Another senior guard transfer, Femi Okukale has averaged 6.8 PPG after coming over from New Mexico State. Forwards Frank Mitchell (Canisius) and Trey Edmonds (UTSA) as well as guard Brennan Rigsby (Oregon) also see time in the rotation as first-year Gophers.
Minnesota enters Saturday with the worst scoring offense in the conference (68.3 PPG) but also holds its own on defense by allowing the fifth-fewest points per game by its opponent (69.5). Not surprisingly, the Gophers’ offense has the worst field goal (44.3%) and free throw percentage (66.7%) in the Big Ten. The one big strength has been the post defense for Minnesota as they lead the conference with 4.8 blocks per contest.
The flashbacks from Penn State come up here, but I see it hard for Minnesota to come to PBA and pull out a victory that’s a must-win for the Huskers. We may see a shootout between Garcia and Williams – two of the best guards in the conference – but the difference will be made in the post where the Gophers have been at its most effective this season. Give me Nebraska, but nothing has really come easy for NU this season.
