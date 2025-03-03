All Huskers

Devin Nunez Named Big Ten Baseball Freshman of the Week

The Husker freshman went .500 in Frisco, notching seven hits and scoring four runs.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska freshman Devin Nunez has been one of the better hitters on the team over the last two weekend.
After a strong performance at the plate in Texas, Nebraska baseball's Devin Nunez has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Nunez, a native of Navasota, Texas, ed the Husker offense at the Frisco College Baseball Classic last weekend, hitting 7-of-14 with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored in three games. Nunez tallied a .714 slugging percentage and a .533 on-base percentage.

Nebraska infielder Devin Nunez swings at a pitch against Louisiana.
The designated hitter opened the weekend with a 2-for-4 performance in the 8-3 win over Sam Houston. He would cap the weekend going 2-for-5 against Kansas State, including a two-run inside-the-park home run for his second homer of the season.

Against No. 2 LSU on Saturday, Nunez went 3-for-5 and scored a pair of runs.

Nunez was also named to the Frisco Classic All-Tournament team. Fellow Huskers Cael Frost and Will Walsh also earned the honor.

Nebraska is next scheduled to be in action Wednesday against South Dakota State. The Big Ten Conference slate begins this weekend with a home series against Washington.

