Jordy Bahl Earns No. 2 Ranking in Softball America's March Two-Way Player List
Softball America released it's updated pitcher and two-way player rankings Monday and Jordy Bahl came in ranked No. 2 behind Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady.
Bahl had a phenomenal start to her junior campaign after missing the 2024 season recovering from a knee injury.
As a two-way star, Bahl has pitched to a record of 8-3 with an earned run average of 1.43 across 63.2 innings. As the second batter in the Huskers' lineup, she is hitting .508 with a 1.624 OPS, nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 runs batted in.
Bahl is coming off a strange weekend where she was on the losing end of a 1-0 game against Oklahoma State and her former club teammate Ruby Meylan. She also gave up nine runs to Missouri in a 10-9 win over the Tigers.
However, offensively she creates a lethal one-two punch with Ava Kuszak at the top of the Nebraska lineup and is proving to be a candidate for the national player of the year through the first month.
Bahl ranks ninth in the country in strikeouts with 80 in 11 games, eight wins is good for eighth and her .508 batting average is good for 18th in the nation.
Up next for the Bahl and the Huskers is the home opener on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. CST against Northern Colorado. All of Nebraska's games in the Big Red Spring Fling tournament will be available for streaming on B1G+ and broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network.
Tickets are available for purchase here.
More from Nebraska On SI
- 5 Takeaways From Nebraska Softball's Wichita Weekend
- HuskerMax Today: Matt Coatney Previews Big Ten Tournament, Nebrasketball & Baseball Setbacks, NFL Combine
- Brian Christopherson Talks Recruiting, Spring Ball, and All the Latest with Husker Football
- Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown: Michigan State Conquers Wisconsin
- Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Revealed: Nebraska Opens Against Rutgers
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.