All Huskers

Jordy Bahl Earns No. 2 Ranking in Softball America's March Two-Way Player List

Jordy Bahl ranks No. 2 in Softball America’s March two-way player rankings, highlighting her impact as both a pitcher and hitter.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl throws a no-hitter to help the Huskers beat Northern Colorado at the Troy Cox Classic in New Mexico on Feb. 15, 2025.
Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl throws a no-hitter to help the Huskers beat Northern Colorado at the Troy Cox Classic in New Mexico on Feb. 15, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Softball America released it's updated pitcher and two-way player rankings Monday and Jordy Bahl came in ranked No. 2 behind Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady.

Bahl had a phenomenal start to her junior campaign after missing the 2024 season recovering from a knee injury.

As a two-way star, Bahl has pitched to a record of 8-3 with an earned run average of 1.43 across 63.2 innings. As the second batter in the Huskers' lineup, she is hitting .508 with a 1.624 OPS, nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 runs batted in.

Bahl is coming off a strange weekend where she was on the losing end of a 1-0 game against Oklahoma State and her former club teammate Ruby Meylan. She also gave up nine runs to Missouri in a 10-9 win over the Tigers.

However, offensively she creates a lethal one-two punch with Ava Kuszak at the top of the Nebraska lineup and is proving to be a candidate for the national player of the year through the first month.

Bahl ranks ninth in the country in strikeouts with 80 in 11 games, eight wins is good for eighth and her .508 batting average is good for 18th in the nation.

Up next for the Bahl and the Huskers is the home opener on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. CST against Northern Colorado. All of Nebraska's games in the Big Red Spring Fling tournament will be available for streaming on B1G+ and broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

More from Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/Softball