Nebraska Softball Leaves Wichita on Winning Note Despite Jordy Bahl’s Career-Worst Outing
Sunday morning was weird from the start but the No. 18 Nebraska Cornhuskers found a way to beat the Missouri Tigers 10-9 at the Shocker Invitational in Wichita, Kan.
The Huskers managed to escape with a 3-2 record and avenge Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Tigers despite Jordy Bahl's career-worst start.
For the first time in her collegiate career, the junior right-hander allowed nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks. Before Sunday, one has to go back to her freshman season at Oklahoma to find the last time she allowed more than four runs. She allowed six (four earned) against Tennessee. That contest also went extra innings and she struck out 16.
However, Sunday had a much different feel. Bahl usually has movement on her pitches that get calls on the black of in the river but this wasn't the case. She left more pitches over the place and Missouri made her pay with four home runs on the day.
Despite the poor start, the NU offense had Bahl's back. The Big Red posted a .345 batting average (10-for-29) against Missouri, including a .385 mark (5-for-13) with runners on base.
Olivia DiNardo, Hannah Camenzind, and Jordy Bahl each hit a home run, with Bahl and DiNardo also contributing three RBIs each to the effort.
Missouri took an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with a two-run homer and a run scored on a Husker error when catcher Ava Bredwell overthrew first base on a dropped third strike.
Nebraska responded in the top of the second when Lauren Camenzind walked, and Hannah Camenzind followed with a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 3-2. Bella Bacon singled, and Kuszak reached on a fielder’s choice, setting the stage for Jordy Bahl's seventh home run of the season, driving in both runners and giving Nebraska a 5-3 lead.
Missouri pulled within one, 5-4, in the third on a home run by Kara Daly.
In the top of the fifth, Bland and Bredwell singled to put two on for Olivia DiNardo, who hit a home run to extend Nebraska's lead to 8-4.
The Tigers answered in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game at 8-8 with a one-out grand slam.
Abbie Squier began the top of the sixth with a walk, and Ava Kuszak was hit by a pitch, placing runners on first and second. Bahl then singled to load the bases, and Squier scored on a sacrifice fly by Samantha Bland. Another sacrifice fly, this time from Bredwell, brought Kuszak home, giving Nebraska a 10-8 lead.
Missouri responded with their fourth home run of the game, narrowing the score to 10-9 heading into the seventh inning.
Bahl struck out three straight in the bottom of the seventh to secure the 10-9 victory and a winning weekend for Nebraska.
Up next for the Huskers is their home opener on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. CST against Northern Colorado. All of Nebraska's games in the tournament will be available for streaming on B1G+ and broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network.
Tickets are available for purchase here.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- With the win, the Huskers locked up a 4-2 weekend and have had a winning record in every tournament so far this season.
- Hannah Camenzind put the Huskers on the board with a home run in the second inning. She has knocked a homer in two straight games.
- The Huskers have hit at least one home run in each of their 15 victories this year.
- Jordy Bahl tied her career high in RBIs with three.
- Nebraska scored 10 runs, which marked the 11th time in 21 games the Huskers have scored 10 or more runs.
