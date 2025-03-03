All Huskers

Where Nebraska Softball Stands in First Official RPI Ranking

A look at where Nebraska softball ranks in the first official RPI standings and what it means for the season ahead.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska shortstop Ava Kuszak celebrates as teammates wait at home plate after her home run against Howard in the Mary Nutter Classic on Feb. 22, 2025
/ Nebraska Athletics

The first official RPI rankings were released Monday morning, and it doesn't spell great news for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Nebraska opens at No . 48 which is sixth in the Big Ten Conference.

Here's a look at where the entire conference stands:

7. UCLA
14. Ohio State
18. Oregon
33. Michigan
37. Washington
48. Nebraska
52. Indiana
69. Wisconsin
71. Northwestern
92. Maryland
96. Purdue
97. Iowa
113. Illinois
114. Minnesota
117. Penn State
124. Michigan State
149. Rutgers

Nebraska softball's Jordy Bahl escaped a sixth-inning jam against Baylor at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
/ Nebraska Athletics

When it comes to the Huskers conference schedule this season, they really can't afford to lose a series outside of Ohio State and Washington as it stands right now.

The Huskers avoid playing UCLA, Oregon and Michigan this season.

Here is a look at that Nebraska conference schedule:

March 14-16 at Ohio State
March 21-23 vs Minnesota
March 29-31 vs Purdue

April 4-6 at Iowa
April 12-14 at Northwestern
April 18-19 vs Indiana
April 25-27 at Washington

May 2-4 vs Maryland
May 7-10 Big Ten Tournament

Nebraska softball head coach Rhonda Revelle high-fives Jordy Bahl at third base.
/ Nebraska Athletics

Midweek matchups against in-state rivals Omaha and Creighton can't be lost either. The Mavericks are No. 85 and the Blue Jays are No. 144.

The Big Red Spring Fling begins Thursday and the Huskers will host No. 178 Northern Colorado, No. 179 South Dakota State and No. 65 Northern Iowa.

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

