Where Nebraska Softball Stands in First Official RPI Ranking
The first official RPI rankings were released Monday morning, and it doesn't spell great news for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Nebraska opens at No . 48 which is sixth in the Big Ten Conference.
Here's a look at where the entire conference stands:
7. UCLA
14. Ohio State
18. Oregon
33. Michigan
37. Washington
48. Nebraska
52. Indiana
69. Wisconsin
71. Northwestern
92. Maryland
96. Purdue
97. Iowa
113. Illinois
114. Minnesota
117. Penn State
124. Michigan State
149. Rutgers
When it comes to the Huskers conference schedule this season, they really can't afford to lose a series outside of Ohio State and Washington as it stands right now.
The Huskers avoid playing UCLA, Oregon and Michigan this season.
Here is a look at that Nebraska conference schedule:
March 14-16 at Ohio State
March 21-23 vs Minnesota
March 29-31 vs Purdue
April 4-6 at Iowa
April 12-14 at Northwestern
April 18-19 vs Indiana
April 25-27 at Washington
May 2-4 vs Maryland
May 7-10 Big Ten Tournament
Midweek matchups against in-state rivals Omaha and Creighton can't be lost either. The Mavericks are No. 85 and the Blue Jays are No. 144.
The Big Red Spring Fling begins Thursday and the Huskers will host No. 178 Northern Colorado, No. 179 South Dakota State and No. 65 Northern Iowa.
More from Nebraska On SI
- How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Ohio State: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Jordy Bahl Earns No. 2 Ranking in Softball America's March Two-Way Player List
- 5 Takeaways From Nebraska Softball's Wichita Weekend
- HuskerMax Today: Matt Coatney Previews Big Ten Tournament, Nebrasketball & Baseball Setbacks, NFL Combine
- Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Revealed: Nebraska Opens Against Rutgers
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.