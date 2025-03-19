Carriker Chronicles: Major Announcement Plus a One-on-One Interview With Lexi Rodriguez
See what the Nebraska volleyball All-American has to say about John Cook, DBK's Future, Jordan Larson & Harper Murray
In this story:
Adam Carriker has had something in the works for two years and as of today, everything's a go. Check out his big-time announcement! Also, a one-on-one sit down with Lexi Rodriguez. Lexi opens up about John Cook not wanting to recruit her, why Husker volleyball has been so successful, John Cook on TikTok, Dani Busboom Kelly handling the pressure, Harper Murray's battles, Jordan Larson as a coach/teammate, and Lexi's own career.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Basketball Has Shot at Redemption and Big Money in College Basketball Crown
- College Basketball Crown a 'Good Chance to Make Some Money' for Nebrasketball
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Pepperdine: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Softball America Drops Nebraska From Top 25 After Series Loss at Ohio State
- Nebraska Softball Avoids Using Jordy Bahl in the Circle, Drops Series to Ohio State
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified