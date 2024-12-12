Former Husker Pitcher Kyle Perry Signs with Savannah Bananas
The journey continues for a former Nebraska baseball player, with a bit of a twist on the conventional.
Former Husker pitcher Kyle Perry has signed with the Savannah Bananas.
The Bananas are an independent baseball team that have been likened to the Harlem Globetrotters, though their games are more of a movement for the sport. They utilize their alternate "Banana Ball" format, which sees the team utilize exhibitions and rules specific for their contests.
Some Banana Ball rules include points instead of runs, a game time limit, foul balls being caught by fans are an out, and other enhancements to make the games as entertaining as possible.
Perry, an Omaha native, went 7-6 over 113.1 innings in six seasons in Lincoln. His time with the Huskers saw a season shortened by COVID-19 and others impacted by injuries. Still, he helped Nebraska to both Big Ten regular-season (2021) and tournament (2024) titles.
The 2025 schedule for the Savannah Bananas features games across the country, including a May 23-24 stop in Kansas City. You can find the full schedule here.
