Former Indiana, Miami (OH) Pitcher Cooper Katskee Transferring to Nebraska
The MAC Pitcher of the Year is headed to Lincoln.
Cooper Katskee will continue his baseball career at Nebraska. The Hastings Tribune first reported the news Thursday.
Katskee has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The 6-4 righty from Colorado went 11-2 this season with Miami (OH). He made 16 appearances, including 10 starts and three complete games. In 84.2 innings for the Redhawks, Katskee allowed 33 runs, 29 earned, on 60 hits. He had 70 strikeouts and issued 30 walks.
For his efforts, Katskee was named the MAC Pitcher of the Year and selected to the All-MAC First Team as a starting pitcher.
Katskee began his collegiate career at Indiana, tossing 15.1 innings in two seasons for the Hoosiers.
Prior to college, Katskee played at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado. He was rated the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 9 right-handed pitcher in Colorado by Perfect Game.
Katskee is the third transfer portal addition for Nebraska. He joins Mississippi State pitcher Kevin Mannell and Division II All-American Jett Buck in becoming Huskers. There have been double-digit Huskers use the portal the portal to exit the program, including Cayden Brumbaugh to Oklahoma.
Nebraska captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.
