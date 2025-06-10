Nebraska Baseball Adds DII All-American Jett Buck

🚨UPSET ALERT🚨 @IchabodBSB takes care of business at home, powered by four home runs to beat No.3 Central Missouri 14-7!



Jett Buck was the leading home run hitter, he hit two of them with 4 RBI.

Jackson Mervosh and Payton McHarg each hit one.

Connor Scott - 3/5, 2 2B, 2 RBI… pic.twitter.com/24mqZiwaNn