Nebraska Baseball Adds DII All-American Jett Buck
Nebraska baseball is bringing in some power at the plate.
Jett Buck, a Division II All-American shortstop at Washburn, will continue his career at Nebraska. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Buck played two years at Kansas City Kansas Community College. While there, he helped the Blue Devils to a 50-12 record as a freshman before hitting .367 with six home runs to earn All-Conference honorable mention as a sophomore.
The Kansas City, Missouri, played the last two seasons at Washburn in Topeka, Kansas. Buck started 45 of 46 games in 2024, hitting .326 with 12 doubles, 14 home runs, and 52 RBI. This year, he started all 53 games, bumping his numbers to .365, 18 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, and 68 RBI to earn second team All-America from NCBWA.
Because of the Diego Pavia ruling, Buck has one more season of eligbility despite having played four years in college.
Buck joins Mississippi State pitcher Kevin Mannell as transfer portal additions for Nebraska. There have been 10 Huskers use the portal the portal to exit the program, including Cayden Brumbaugh to Oklahoma.
Nebraska captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.
